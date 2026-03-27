Women Who Are Transforming Their Industries Right Now

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Women’s History Month is the time of the year to appreciate how far women have come and how far they are continuing to change the world in real time. Across different sectors, including business, sports, media, and technology, women are not just participating in these sectors; they are changing them.

What makes this phenomenon interesting is the fact that not all of these changes are happening through the most conventional and “traditional” routes. Instead, women are changing the world through the creation of brands, changing the way success is defined, and becoming role models in the process.

Business & Entrepreneurship

In the world of business and entrepreneurship, women are creating brands that feel completely different from traditional businesses. Rather than being focused on products, they’re focused on community, transparency, and authenticity.

Sara Blakely, for example, created a billion-dollar brand through Spanx by completely rethinking clothing and solving a problem that many women were experiencing but hadn’t been addressed. Innovation is key to solving real-life problems.

Another example is Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of Bumble, which completely revolutionized the way dating apps function. Wolfe Herd gave women the power to start conversations. Women aren’t only entering these industries; they’re completely revolutionizing them.

Social Media & Digital Influence

Social media has turned out to be one of the greatest ways through which women are changing industries today. Instead of using traditional media, women are changing the game by creating their own social media platforms and directly impacting millions of people. Women such as Alix Earle have managed to create large fan bases through authenticity and relatability, changing the perception of what an influencer should be. Instead of unrealistic content, there has been a shift towards transparency and real-life experiences.

Sports

Women’s sports are also undergoing a significant transformation, with more attention and recognition being given to them than ever before. The women are not only performing well, but they are also helping bring more recognition to women’s sports as a whole.

For instance, Ilona Maher has used her platform to promote body positivity, helping break the stereotype of what women’s sports should look like. However, women such as Naomi Osaka are also using their platforms to promote the importance of mental health, helping break the stereotype of what an athlete should look like.

STEM & Innovation

In the field of science and technology, women are breaking barriers and making tremendous contributions. These sectors have traditionally lacked diversity, but more and more women are entering and transforming the industry.

Reshma Saujani, the founder of Girls Who Code, has made a tremendous impact by motivating young women to pursue careers in technology. She has helped bridge the gap between men and women in the industry, creating a new generation of innovators.

Activism & Social Change

In addition to these industries, many women are using their platforms to make broader social changes. Contemporary activism has also touched the domains of business, media, and culture, thus becoming all-encompassing.

The case of Malala Yousafzai is a great example of how women are using their platforms to make changes on a global scale. This goes to show that changing the industry is not just about innovation; it is also about creating change.

Looking Ahead

All in all, it is safe to say that women continue to redefine leadership within industries. Women continue to build and create businesses and opportunities that feel more progressive and inclusive.

While this is still a work in progress, it is evident that women are not only a part of these industries, they are redefining them. And as more and more women enter these industries, this movement will only continue to build.