Women In Sports Media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The sports media world has always been a very important and visible field. But for many years, it has been very male-dominated, especially in areas like broadcasting and reporting. Despite these challenges, there are many women who have broken barriers and made a name for themselves in sports media. Their success has not only changed the industry but has also inspired others, including myself, to pursue similar paths and follow in their footsteps.

One of my biggest inspirations is Meredith Marakovits. She is a YES network clubhouse reporter and has become one of the most recognizable female reporters in Major League Baseball. Her presence in such a competitive and traditionally male-dominated field is very motivating. She is a huge inspiration to me because she shows how female reporters can make a name for themselves. I believe that she has inspired many young girls to follow their dreams and not let their gender stop them from doing what they love.

Most women are very overlooked in the world of sports media and sports reporting because it has always been a very male dominated field. For a long time, there has been a stereotype that women can’t understand sports as well as men, which has made it harder for them to take us seriously. But as the years go on, women have started to make their voices more heard and shown that we know what we are talking about. Many females, including me, have been told that we don’t know what we’re talking about when it comes to sports, along with a lot of other things, and that needs to change.

I feel that we are slowly starting to make that change. Along with Meredith Marakovits, there are many other inspirations that I have, like Doris Burke, a pioneer in basketball reporting and analysis with the NBA and ESPN, Malika Andrews, a key figure on “NBA Today”, Taylor Rooks on “Thursday Night Football”, and many more women. I feel that a lot of young women see them and believe that they, too, can have a career like the amazing women before us.

Personally, I will hopefully have a future career in sports media just like all of the many inspirational women before me. They have really inspired me to keep pushing forward and not let my doubts about going into a very male-dominant field stop me, and I hope that many other young girls find their role models, just like how I found mine.