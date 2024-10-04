Women And The World Of “Power Rangers”

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Have you ever clicked on a channel just to have a show as background noise, but the show was so interesting that you just had to watch it? That was me with “Power Rangers”. There was this channel called “Teen Nick” which had Nickelodeon shows that were meant for a teen audience. Shows like “iCarly” and “Zoey 101” would play all the time, so I decided to just let that channel play in the background. When I turned the channel, “Power Rangers: Samurai” was on, and I stopped what I was doing. This started the “Power Rangers” addiction for little Olivia.

“Power Rangers” is a superhero-based franchise that started to become popular in 1993 when “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” was released. Although it started in Japan as a Japanese Super Sentai franchise, it became very well-known when adopted in America. Once people got invested in the first “Power Rangers” show in the U.S., more of these shows were created.

Now, when I talk about “Power Rangers” to my friends, they get confused because they believe it was a show that women are not interested in. I am here to tell you that women can like it too! And trust me, our favorite-colored rangers are not always the ones that female individuals play.

I will say that what I love about the “Power Rangers” franchise is the fact that women aren’t viewed as “damsels in distress.” During an episode of “Power Rangers: Samauri”, Mia and Emily had to pretend to be brides to find the women who were taken on their wedding days by Nighlok. For reference, Nighlok is the monster and main antagonist of the show.

That episode was such an important aspect for the female Power Rangers because it showed viewers that they are just as powerful as the male Rangers. It also displayed to viewers more of their personalities and why they believed it was important for them to take up the torch of becoming the pink and yellow Rangers.

My personal favorite “Power Rangers” series I enjoyed watching is “Power Rangers: Jungle Fury”. It has a perfect mix of humor and action. That series also deals with a lot of self-discoveries amongst the three main rangers, which many college studnets can relate to as we are all trying to discover who we are and what we will become after we graduate.

So, if you want to engage in conversation about the “Power Rangers” world and only talk about the male characters, be prepared I will state how the female characters, both villains and heroes, affect the plot in major ways. With those characters existing, it gives little girls the ability to know that they can be strong too in a world dominated by men.