Witch ya Watchin?

My favorite season is fall, especially the month of October. I mean, what’s not to love, the weather shift, the leaves changing, Halloweekend, and the perfect time for movie nights.

Every year, I say I’m going to watch 31 Halloween/fall movies, one each day. And every year I fail. Instead, I keep the same movies in rotation, never failing to only watch them all month long.

So, in the spirit of it being the “season” for my favorite movies, here are my top 5 movies on loop during October.

1. ‘The Harry Potter series’

Ok, I know, this isn’t just one movie BUT can you blame me? ‘Harry Potter’ is the perfect Fall movie night marathon. Magic? Dark academia? It’s the greatest combination for me. It also has the best snack options to eat along with the movie.

2. ‘The Addams Family’

I don’t care what anyone says, ‘The Addams Family’ is one of my top movies of all time, and I will watch it year-round. I will take no hate. This is not just a Halloween movie to me

And during the month of October, this is the main thing on my TV. Not just the movie, though, but the TV show as well, they are just too good.

3. ‘Girl vs. Monster’

Another movie I will have no shame in watching multiple times. This is one of the greatest Disney movies of our childhood. It’s a classic at this point.

Anyone who doesn’t know this movie must be living under a rock. All jokes, I still love you if you don’t, but for real, who doesn’t know this movie? It speaks for itself, being on my list.

4. ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ is a Halloween AND Christmas movie. Therefore, I do watch it during both times. The sole focus is on Halloween Town, so I consider it more of a Halloween movie anyway.

I mean, Tim Burton and Henry Selick movies are just meant for the spooky season. They are always creepy and match the vibes of the spooky season.

5. ‘James and the Giant Peach’

Now, this may be a crazy pull, but ‘James and the Giant Peach’ is another all-time favorite of mine. If you don’t know this movie, and I figure many won’t because no one typically does when I bring it up, you should watch it. It’s another Henry Selick movie, and though it may take place in the summer, it still has those creepy and dark vibes I love and need during this time of year.

I hope this inspires you to have some of the best movie nights this Fall. I know it’s hard with the stress of school, work, etc., but find that downtime if you can to help reset, I know I will be. So, put on your PJs, grab some popcorn and a cozy blanket, and choose witch one you’re watching.