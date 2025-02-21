The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I like to think of myself as a mosaic of those around me. Yes, I am my own person, but I would be nothing without the influence of my surroundings: my parents, the media, teachers, etc. We become who we are by our culture; that’s psychology 101.

Because I am a vessel waiting to be filled with wisdom from others, I thought I would share with you some of my notes app tabs: “formative quotes”.

Be curious, not judgemental. Ted Lasso

Step one: Watch ‘Ted Lasso’ on Apple TV if you have not already

Step two: Watch ‘Ted Lasso’ again

If you have not followed step one yet, the show ‘Ted Lasso’ follows a brand-new and optimistic soccer coach who moves to England… knowing nothing about the sport of soccer. However, with love and patience, both Ted and each of the players learn a bit more about each other and what really matters in life (while even winning a few games).

Coach Lasso is one of the most beautiful and wise characters in media today. He is kind while not naive. Ted is layered and flawed but leads with love 100% of the time.

While he has many wonderful quotes, one I have truly attempted to embody is “Be curious, not judgmental.” Seriously, I quote this all the time both in New Jersey and at my college house.

It works for almost every situation.

This friend cancelled on our plans. Instead of getting immediately upset, be curious first. Why is this person dress ~that~ way for this event? Instead of judging them right away, be curious first. Why is that person obsessed with that activity (even though I think it’s entirely dull)? Instead of laughing at it, be curious first.

When we act out of negative emotion first, we jump to conclusions and make assumptions. We all know what assumptions do.

I’m not acting like I’ve never judged someone. We all have! No one is perfect, but I have found when I ask more questions instead of statements, I find a bit more compassion for the other person.



You haven’t met all the good people yet. Br. Kevin Kriso

As a second semester senior, I can’t help but think about my post-grad life. My goal is to move to Washington D.C., either for a career in public relations or a year of service. Regardless, I will have to make new friends.

I haven’t really had to do this since freshman year of college. It’s a foreign concept to me now, and as the days creep on I worry more and more about my future social life. But the words of Br. Kevin from the Mountain continue to ring in my ear, “you haven’t met all the good people yet.”

It also makes me think back to junior/senior year of high school where I was severely depressed. I had about three friends at school total, only one of which I really talk to anymore. I was ITCHING to get out of my small town, because deep down I knew there must be more good people out there.

And I was right.

My senior year self knew that college is where I would find even more of “my people” and meet my best friends.

I was right.

Friendship can’t be perceived as a scarcity mindset. Out of the billions of people that exist, there are so many waiting for you to meet them, whether it’s as a best friend, barista, hairdresser or future spouse.

There’s time. You haven’t met all the good people yet.

Most days are just Wednesday. I want a lifetime of Wednesdays. Hoda Kotb

As Hoda was interviewed about her leaving the Today Show, she described how life often as its exclamation marks.

A positive exclamation mark can come in many forms.

“You got the job.” “Congratulations, you’re in remission.” “She said yes”

Similarly, a negative exclamation point can come in just as many forms.

“I’m sorry, we’ve decided to go with someone else.” “We need to talk.”

But after this, Hoda points out “Most days are just Wednesday.”

Nothing monumental. Maybe you won’t remember the day in one week or one year. Yet, Wednesdays are so often beautiful and somehow just as important.

As a second semester senior, I am quickly watching my ‘Wednesdays’ add up. The laughs over Doordash, dance debriefs or walks between class seem to blend together. But I want to cherish them, just as much as my positive exclamation point days.

Maybe this Wednesday isn’t the day you get the dream job or you meet your soulmate. But maybe you’ll hold the door for someone when they really needed it. Or maybe you and the La Verna workers will chat about the weather.

Oh, how beautiful and human Wednesdays are.