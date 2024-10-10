The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I do not like coffee. I really don’t. Please spare the “you’ll like it when you’re older” comments. Coffee just isn’t for me. I love the smell and the concept, but in practice it just tastes like glorified dirt. As a tired college student, I find myself longing for the caffeine content without the bitter taste.

The solution is quite obvious: energy drinks. Throughout high school, I had a short Monster Energy phase, but never got truly hooked. People always barked in my ear about the negative side effects. I was going to get cancer, have a heart attack, or both, and die.

Celsius

Shortly before I started college, a new drink came on the scene. Celsius was made to look healthier and trendier. It was widely available and promoted virtually everywhere. As I became more interested in fitness, it became part of gym culture as well. It didn’t help that when I showed up on campus it was sold in every vending machine, even having specially dedicated fridges across several dining locations.

This drink has it all in a pretty little package: a fun variety of flavors to pick and try, a sweet taste, a refreshing carbonation, and intense energy-boosting effects. For reference, Monster Energy had a measly 86mg of caffeine (amateur numbers) while Celsius boasts a staggering 200mg in just one small 12oz can.

All of my friends were equally as hooked. Matter of fact, the entire Bonaventure campus seems to be in line. The local Walmart is constantly sold out and you can’t attend a single class without seeing at least one student chugging down a Celsius.

Addiction

My first experiences with Celsius were life-changing. Each can launched me into a manic frenzy of productivity which my friends and I affectionately titled “Celsius anxiety”. Feeling like an invulnerable young adult, I kept buying and restocking the drinks so I had my fill almost daily, if not every day.

I now console myself by claiming I just drink Celsius because I like the taste and the little productivity boost it gives me. However, I may have a slight dependency. I could probably name you more flavors than I could countries in the world at this point. I occasionally attempt “detoxes” in which I find myself having an unproductive, nap-filled day, driving me to start the cycle all over again.

I used to think, if my parents can have coffee every morning, why can’t I have my Celsius? But I have come to realize they might do more harm than good. You will undoubtedly still find me on campus with the shiny metal can in hand. What flavor are you having today? I inquire often with my friends. But I have come to realize that I should moderate my use. Caffeine is a drug after all, and you know what they say about drugs: don’t do them! My heart and my wallet will thank me in the long-run.