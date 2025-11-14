Winter Date Inspo

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Wintertime has me in the mood to be wrapped up in several blankets with hot cocoa, snuggled up. I love spending time with my boyfriend, and this cozy season has a lot in store for date ideas! Here are just a few ideas I have either tried or plan to try to make the best of my winter season. Hopefully, they can help you make some memories as well!

Cozy Cabin Rental

I have dreamed of living in and/or visiting a cabin during the wintertime. You can snuggle up by the fire, of course, enjoy hot cocoa, play some board games, and just enjoy the time together.

Winter Festival Or Drive-Thru

There is a drive-thru light show that feels so magical to watch. It’s romantic, but can also be a great seasonal time with the family! The lights are so mesmerizing and colorful that you become trapped in the ambience.

Hot Tub

Hot tubs are so relaxing, especially in the wintertime. It’s such a crazy feeling to be so warm while snow is coming down from above you. It’s a wonderful experience.

Coffee Shop

Coffee shops are amazing year-round, but fall and winter coffee dates are superior. Coffee shop dates are traditional yet too perfect.

Snow Activities

Snowball fights, building a snowman, ice skating, and snow tubing— the classic snow activity go-tos. You can’t go wrong with any of these; they all feel nostalgic to me.

Baking

Find a cute recipe, either really difficult or super simple. I find it so fun to bake with a loved one. Baking is a great bonding activity and results in a sweet treat to share!

Blanket Fort

A forever favorite of mine (it reminds me of being a kid). Combining this with watching movies and cuddling is my dream! My boyfriend makes me laugh constantly, and it brings me back to my childhood. He can make me laugh forever, and I cannot wait to do this soon!

Stargazing

This one feels extra special during the wintertime. You can make snow angels and snuggle up close to keep each other warm. You may not always see the stars, but you will usually get a black, weary sky and a bright moon. It is a beautiful sight and a romantic atmosphere.

Sports Games

I personally love basketball games; they are my favorite part of the winter season. Hockey games are also a riot and particularly fun to watch!

I hope these ideas gave you a little more insight to brighten up your winter season! The snow is falling, and the hot cocoa is brewing. It’s time for a wonderful winter season!