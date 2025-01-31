The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

When it’s under 20 degrees and your phone shows negative degrees when looking at the weather app and the sun sets before 5 p.m. each day, it’s easy to get caught up in the winter blues. I know personally that living somewhere cold and dreary where the snow seems to be never ending and you’re driving through darkness everyday after school it is very easy to get caught up in it all. For me, looking for things to do inside, to beat the cold and snowy blizzards is just the way to go. Here are some ways to bring up the fun when those winter months just keep dragging on.

Have a movie marathon

Whether it’s finishing the whole Marvel series or watching all the Star Wars movies in a row, this could be a fantastic way to spend a snowy sunday afternoon under a warm blanket. Some of my favorite movies are Christmas-related movies, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” and “Black Panther”.

Pick up a new hobby

I always enjoy picking up something new. This includes things like learning how to sew, finding a 1,000 piece puzzle that will take you days to complete, scrolling through Tik Tok to find new recipes to try out, finding new restaurants in your area and giving a food review with your friends, making cute pinterest boards for inspirations of future dorm rooms, or finding new, cute outfits to wear.

Try a new workout class

One of my favorite things to do is get my body moving. In the summer, you have the option to do that outside by taking walks on the beach or going for long hikes up a mountain. But in the winter time when there’s inches of snow and ice covering the ground, that’s not as good of an option. Some workout classes that I want to try are puppy yoga, hot yoga, and pilates. Any activity that gets your body moving makes the long winter days go by a little faster. Also having a friend tag along will make these activities more fun and a little less intimidating.

Redecorate

When you’re feeling the winter blues and are stuck inside, it’s easy to get bored. Sitting in your room staring at the same things can also get old. Taking time on a Saturday to move your bed into a different corner of your room, moving the dresser to the other side, changing out the posters, and adding new pictures can all make your room feel a bit brighter and less dull.

Although winter can feel like a drag with January, February and March feeling dull and sad with the post-holiday depression hitting and school starting back up again, creating new routines and adding new things to enjoy your life just a little more in those dark winter months can make summer come a little faster.