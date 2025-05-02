The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In my senior year AP literature class, we were assigned to read “The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde. I adored the book so much that one of Wilde’s most famous lines made its way into my yearbook as my senior quote.

“There is only one thing in the world worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.” “The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde

Every now and then, this quote will pop into my head at times when I most need to hear it. This semester has been one of those times. Yet here I am, two years since I declared that to be my quote to live by, still struggling to follow through with it.

It is easy to pretend that you do not care what others think or say about you, but it is much harder to actually not care. After 20 years of denying it, I have finally admitted that I am a sensitive person. I used to think that the best way to overcome my sensitivity was to be overly confident, cold, and detached. But I understand now that being sensitive is not a weakness.

I can be sensitive and strong at the same time. I am allowed to be bothered by harsh words and actions. But I do not have to let people walk all over me. Conversely, I do not have to assert dominance to protect myself. Instead, I can accept my hurt feelings, allow myself to feel them, and move on. I move on without retaliation, tears, hate, or rationalization.

People are going to talk. Period. People talk about people they hate, people they love, and people they do not even know. Even knowing this fact, I would still take negative comments that people said about me to heart. Lately, I have wasted too much time letting hurtful comments get me down, and that stops now.

As the world leaves Brat summer behind, I propose a new kind of summer. I say that we have a Wilde summer. I’m going to have a summer of acceptance and of letting things go. To put it plainly, I am going to have a summer of doing what makes me happy without apology. I am not going to do whatever people want me to do just to make them stay, and I am not going to say hurtful things to people just because they hurt me.

Who cares what people say about you? At least you know they will remember your name. This is going to be my mantra this summer. If you can adopt this mindset, you can enjoy your Wilde summer too.