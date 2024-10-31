The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Life is all about perspective.

Which is where I introduce to you the way in which I frame things when life feels like it is kicking me in the butt.

“Why over what”. Although it seems quite simple, and maybe even a little basic, it is something that is extremely helpful.

Instead of spending your time worrying about the “what” like the crappy situation you’re in, the test that feels impossible, even the made up what-ifs in your head, try and worry about the WHY. Why am I doing this class? Why am I here at this school? Why is this happening to me?

I don’t mean in a doomy way either, I mean in a reflective and motivational way. You’re doing the class because you are passionate about the field you want to work in and know this is a steppingstone on the way up. You’re at your school because if not only just a means of achieving the goal I just mentioned, it could also be a place you saw as a home worthy of housing your most rollercoaster years yet. This is happening to you because you’re a good person and sometimes bad things happen to them, or because you’re going to figure out a greater lesson because of it.

It doesn’t have to look exactly like this, those are just examples that often reside in my day-to-day life. Your reasons (your “whys”) belong solely to you, which is a beautiful and fortunate thing.

Don’t get so caught up in the circumstance. Remember the bigger picture.

I know it is definitely easier said than done, but if you really focus in on it not only is it grounding, but something that can easily become a commonplace strategy to ease the mind.

Do you think when Susan B. Anthony was rallying for women’s suffrage; she was letting the copious amounts of setback consume her? Maybe, but I’d bet she was constantly remembering the WHY, the heart of her movement, THE WOMEN. When my mother served her time in the Navy, was she thinking about the fact that she was restricted in difficult duty? Probably sometimes, BUT she remembered her WHY, her country, her veteran father, and her ambition to prove her strong woman status.

It isn’t always straight to the why over what, which is almost entirely why it works. When you stop and remember to reframe your perspective, to think about the why, not only do you feel better about things, but you also become more easily forgiving towards the mental beatdown you just gave yourself.

So, when in doubt: WHY OVER WHAT!