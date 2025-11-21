Why TikTok’s “In Your 20s” Trend Hits So Much Harder Than You’d Expect

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have been on TikTok lately, you have probably noticed the trend “in your 20s you’ll have the urge to” or the “in your 20s” trends. On the surface, it may seem like a reflection of your 20s, but there is a deeper meaning behind it.

The trend is about the seemingly small decisions you will make in your 20s that end up impacting your life in a much bigger way. While you’re young, you make decisions, many of which seem small, but they end up not being as small as you may think. Every decision teaches you something and becomes part of who you are becoming.

The trend navigates from sweet reminders to warnings, ranging from relationships between roommates or leaving those toxic situationships, to getting a dog, to encouraging people to remain in the “weed out” classes many schools have. But the message remains the same: that the decisions you make now will always matter in ways you don’t see yet.

Some of the trend highlights people who became best friends, soulmates, or forever roommates. Others warn of bad friendships or toxic situationships you will eventually have to walk away from. But both sides carry the idea that your 20s are full of turning points, even if you may not realize it in the moment.

No matter the version of the trend, they have the same underlying idea behind them: it’s okay to make decisions while you’re young because they could be the best or worst decision for you, and the decisions you make in your 20s will impact your life.

It is important to make the decisions now because they will shape your future. So, decide to get that dog you are dreaming of. Or, decide to leave that relationship, because there is somebody waiting for you with everything you have ever dreamed of. Decide to meet those people and make those friendships because they may end up being your maid of honor or bridesmaid, or they may not. Either way, you will be fine.

Decisions can be scary, but it’s important to remember that each decision is your own. You are the only one who decides what your life will be like and who will be in it. You will shape your own future by making the hard and uncertain choices.

So, in your 20s, you’ll have the urge to make decisions you’re unsure about, and it’s important you make them. Without these decisions, who knows how your life will end up?