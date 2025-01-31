The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It was the middle of 5th grade, and I had to get up in front of the whole class to teach a math lesson.

As the new girl in school, I was usually nervous to put myself out there, but for some reason, I had no trouble this time.

The assignment was to teach a lesson on a math topic (mine was multiplying decimals), create a homework assignment, and then give out a quiz.

Not only did it give us the opportunity to learn from our peers, but it also gave us a chance to step into the teacher’s shoes for a day.

Once I was done with my lesson, my teacher asked if I had any teachers in my family. I then realized that most of my grandparents were actually teachers.

Then, she told me something that stuck with me for the next 10 years: “You should become a math teacher.”

The reason why this stuck with me so heavily is because as a kid, I only thought of careers that seemed cool, not something I was actually passionate about.

Mrs. Lapidus saw something in me that day, and honestly, she inspired to become the person I am today.

Even though I didn’t come into college as an education major, I always had it in the back of my mind.

If I’m being honest, I never really liked school. Yes, I know this sounds bad, but I just never did.

Between being a sassy teenage girl and struggles with mental health, the hatred for school became stronger in high school.

I didn’t care about attendance, homework, studying, or any aspect of school.

Of course, when I came to college, that immediately changed.

With becoming a high school math teacher, I want to become someone that I never had in my own life.

I’m obviously very grateful for the high school teachers I had that paved the way, but I wish that I had that one teacher I could confide in.

So, why become a teacher?

We never truly know what’s going on in another person’s life, especially students’.

School is supposed to be a safe place for kids to go to escape from the outside world while still learning about it, make friends, and get a proper education.

Although some kids hate school, some think of school as their escape from home.

I want to be that safe space where students can talk about their feelings.

I want to provide a classroom that students struggling socially can go to so they can just eat lunch with someone.

I want to inspire my students to find passion in what they’re learning.

Kids learn about the real world and build their character off of what they are taught by their parents and teachers.

At the end of the day, I just find joy in helping others.

It may not be easy, but seeing those “aha” moments and memories created within the classroom will be so rewarding.

Thank you, Mrs. Lapidus, for giving me something to look forward to in my future.

I can’t WAIT to be a teacher!!