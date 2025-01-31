The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Spoiler alert: I’m a psychology major! I’ve been asked countless times why I chose to major in this subject. I typically respond by saying “I want to be a mental health therapist.” But in this article, I want to elaborate more on the why. It goes beyond career goals.

For one, I’m so beyond interested in the subject. I first gained interest after taking an introduction to psychology course in high school my junior year of high school. Although I’m interested in other subjects, no other class kept me engaged like this one. I wanted to learn more, so I took AP Psychology senior year. And that class became my favorite by far.

After taking these courses, I realized how interested I actually was. Interest turned to obsession. I spent several nights researching different disorders, theories, and how upbringing can shape your adulthood. I still do this. There is always so much to learn in this field and so much more to discover. The interest made me choose to major in psychology entering college.

Another reason I love psychology and what got me into it in the first place as I’d describe myself as the “therapist friend.” I have always made sure to be an active listener. I want to make sure my friends and others feel seen when they are communicating how they feel. Even if it’s not something inherently deep. I like to give advice and apply some things I’ve learned over the years. I also like it to understand more about myself and what factors in my life could have influenced it.

Call me a witch but I have a sixth sense… Now I’m not a mind reader, but I am observant. I can get a general idea of what someone is feeling or thinking based on their body language, tone of their voice, and their facial expressions. I can tell if you are into the conversation or not. And I can typically sense what kind of person someone is. I’m not judgmental and I love getting to know new people, but you can’t let sneaky stuff slide by me.

Further, I’d describe myself as an emotionally intelligent person. And my friends are too. There is nothing I love more than having deep conversations with other emotionally intelligent people. I love having the ability to understand others and their thoughts. Along with that, I was born with a lot of empathy. I have always been someone that has the ability to see both sides to any argument because I understand where people come from.

Similar to emotional intelligence, I have a talent in psychoanalyzing. I don’t mean to, but I do so subconsciously. I love applying theories and making my own when trying to figure out why someone is the way they are. It’s not meant to be in a bad way, it’s for me to understand others more (and I keep everything to myself).

I’m also a big advocate for mental health. As a society, we have made big changes in destigmatizing mental health and illness, but we have ways to go. Anyone can benefit from learning how to better themselves and improve their mental health. I will always be an advocate for mental health–it is SO important.

Finally, as I mentioned at the start, I want to be a clinical mental health therapist. It’s a journey to get there, but I’m determined to finish. There is no doubt in my mind that I am meant for this career path. I want others to feel seen and heard and hopefully, I will make a difference in other people’s lives. So basically, I love psychology!