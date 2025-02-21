Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

George Orwell has a theory that there are four “great motivations” for why people write. People write because of their ego, for aesthetic enthusiasm, historical impulse, or for political purposes. Aside from writing for a living or to make a wage, Orwell believes the reason why someone writes can be based on one of those four motivations. 

I used to not always be a writer. When I was in middle school, I hated being told to write. I didn’t like being told what to write about, being told I needed to make an outline, and I hated grammar at the time (I still do). 

My love for writing was established in high school, specifically in history class, when I was allowed to write about a historical event that I wanted. My love grew even more my freshman year of college when I took an intro to film course and I got to write the first half of a movie script. That’s where my love for creative writing blossomed. 

If I have to tie my reason for writing back to Orwell’s theory of “great motivations” my reason would be aesthetic enthusiasm. I love the idea of writing about the beauty of the world, nature, and human connection. I love words, hidden themes, and patterns and how those tools come together to tell a story. 

This is why I want to write children’s books. It’s one of the simplest forms of writing but is underlyingly so complex and full of hidden messages. I was always told I would make a great teacher, and for a while, I considered going into teaching, but I never saw myself teaching in a school setting. I couldn’t see myself standing in front of a classroom five days a week lecturing, but I still knew that I wanted to educate. This is why I decided to write children’s books to teach about the beauty of the world, the importance of friendships, and being kind.

I also believe some of my reason for writing is for political purposes. As someone who is passionate about environmental conservation and promoting sustainability, I have to be political. 

Although I have not done much writing for political purposes, I can imagine that as my career. I want to work in communications/marketing for an environmental conservation non-profit organization. So, while I may not be writing long essays or news articles about politics, I will still be writing newsletters or forming marketing campaigns centered around environmental justice. 

Love and passion is a motivation that Orwell missed in his theory. I write because I love it. Even if I was the worst writer in the world I would still do it because I love it. 

Rebecca is a senior communication, social justice & advocacy major at SBU. This is her second year writing for Her Campus. This year, Rebecca is looking forward getting to know all the new members. She is excited to write about pop culture, books, trends and just her life overall. Besides Her Campus, Rebecca is the senior leader for the Campus Conservationists club and the social media manager for Jandoli Women in Communications club. She has had the opportunity to have an on-campus internship in the department of university advancement and write for TAP into Greater Olean, an online news source for the St. Bonaventure area. During her free time, Rebecca enjoys reading, going to the gym and being outside. Rebecca also loves music and will always engage in a conversation about Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams or Noah Kahan.