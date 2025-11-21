Why I Love Winter

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter has always been my favorite season. Although the winter blues can make the end of the year feel a bit harder, I never let that stop me from enjoying the season. There’s something magical about the light that creeps through your window on a snowy morning – a landscape so bright yet delicately quaint. It’s mesmerizing to simply lie in the snow and look up at the sky. Somehow, the world becomes quieter in the winter, a kind mercy given to us at the end of a loud and chaotic year. Beyond the snow itself, there are many other things that make winter special:

Hot Cocoa and Family Time

Winter is the one season that forces everyone indoors. Since we’re all stuck inside because of the snow, it naturally means more family time. My favorite winter morning is waking up early, doing some hard work shoveling, and then coming inside to rest with a hot cocoa and enjoy time with my family. We love watching movies together, sometimes doing crafts, or just relaxing and enjoying each other’s presence. Winter teaches you a valuable lesson about never taking your family for granted – especially now that I’m a college student and don’t see them as much.

Cute Outfits

Layered outfits, in my opinion, are the best, and winter gives you endless combinations to create unique looks. The snowy season is the only time of year you can wear as many layers as you want because it’s so cold. I’m definitely a “winter dresser” – I have no idea how to dress myself in the warmer seasons, but I have the perfect outfits for the cold. Honestly, I’d prefer it that way; I’ll gladly wear long sleeves in warm weather if it means I get that perfect winter outfit feeling.

Christmas Shopping

Every shopping center feels so much more alive in winter. I’ll admit I sometimes feel guilty shopping on a warm, sunny day, but in the winter, you have so many reasons to stay inside. Everyone is out running holiday errands, staying warm, and spending more time together since so many people come home for the season. I find it heartwarming to think about someone you love and put effort into getting them a gift – or even just spending time with them.

Snow Activities

Even though I’m not as young as I used to be, I still have so much fun sledding, building snowmen, and playing with my siblings. Snow is unique in how buildable and temporary it is, and with the short time we have it, it feels special to enjoy it while it lasts. My fondest memories are with my siblings, just the three of us, playing in the snow in any way we could think of. Sometimes we’d fight, sometimes we’d call for mom, and sometimes we’d just lie there in silence… until one of us inevitably pranked the other.

No School

Some of the best memories I have are of waking up on a snowy school day and seeing the roads completely unplowed. Unfortunately, things aren’t that simple in the adult world, as I’m starting to learn. But even now, a day or two off at the end of the year is always needed, and nobody gets that better than winter.