Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Wall Mural Mirror Apartment Magazines
Wall Mural Mirror Apartment Magazines
Anna Thetard / Her Campus
Life

Why I Love My Trinkets

Jessica Wikander
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

I am a massive fan of trinkets. Mini figures, stuffed animals, character collectables, thrift store junk, little dishes. You name it, I got it.

Thinking back on it now, being a trinket lover was built into my life from the very beginning. As a kid, I remember having to clear out my nightstand drawers every summer as they would be filled with paper scraps, unfinished crafts, or random knickknacks from those quarter-turn machines in movie theaters and diners. I mean, I just got around to getting rid of some of my birthday card collection which I had been adding to since the 1st grade.

I even have a Pinterest board dedicated to home inspiration filled with pictures of rooms decked out in random trinket collections. I am nowhere near being able to purchase a home, but I can’t help but fantasize about what I can fill one with.

Every inch of my room should be covered in posters, or photographs and littered with random “tchotchskis” as my grandmother would call them. Part of the reason I love this is because it makes my space feel more lived in and cozy. Mixed with some nice warm lighting, a trinketed room is one of the most relaxing places you can be.

Really, though, I love my trinkets mostly because of what, or who, they remind me of.

Most of my most prized trinkets were gifted to me. I look at my little Jellycat bean, or Monchichi and think of my little sister back home who got me them for my birthday. Or I look at the crochet frog on my windowsill or the small Mercyhurst cow stuffed animal sitting on my desk and think of my hometown friends. It’s like I have a little piece of them here with me, which is an extra comfort when I am away from home.

If my trinkets weren’t gifted to me, I got them while with someone else. My beloved Smiski I opened with the rest of my family on Christmas Day two years ago watches over my on top of my sink mirror and brings me back to that happy moment. The Beaker muppet pin in my cork board is one of a pair with the Dr. Bunsen pin my older sister has. We purchased it together on a trip to Disney a few years ago.

I once heard someone say that trinkets are not something you just buy, they are something you find, or something that finds you. Yes, technically I “bought” some of my trinkets. But I didn’t get them because they would “look cool” in my room. I have them because they are a memento of a moment in time. So, each time I look at it I can remember the sweetness of the moment it represents, or the person it represents.

These aren’t just “material possessions” that I have scattered around my room. They’re reminders of the love that surrounds me. That’s really why my room feels cozy, because it is filled with love.

Jessica Wikander is a second year member of the Her Campus chapter at St. Bonaventure University, and loves to write about topics such as movies, books, music, and so much more. She is also always looking to get more involved in the world of writing, editing and journalism in and outside of school. Jessica is a sophomore at St. Bonaventure University and is a strategic communication and literary publishing & editing double major. Along with Her Campus, she has joined other on campus media outlets such as The Buzz, the campus radio station; and the BonaVenture, the campus newspaper. She also is a part of SBU for Equality and the Jandoli School Women in Communications group. Back home, Jessica works at her local public library where she has grown to love being surrounded by people who shared the same love of books and writing as her. On her own time, Jessica enjoys reading. She is a lover of classic literature, fantasy, and literary fiction. She also loves to crochet and is trying to learn how to knit. A comfort show of hers is New Girl, and is an avid period drama watcher and enthusiast. She is open to any discussions on her favorite pieces of media and is always looking for new recommendations of things to watch or read.