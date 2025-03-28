The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Almost my whole college career I have been debating what I wanted to do with my life. I mean I literally changed my major on the second day of freshman year and in total I have changed it a total of four times. Now I can happily say that I have found the major that is the best fit for me.

For those of you who know me, you know that for the majority of high school and college I have always said that I want to work with children. Whether it was becoming a pediatric nurse or being a school counselor I knew that I would be a good fit to work with children.

Now I am currently an Early/Childhood education major. This means that when I am graduated I will be able to teach children from birth-6th grade. So far, throughout my major I have been placed in different schools and early childhood programs to help me gain experience before I start student teaching.

Throughout my placements I have observed in a first-grade classroom, fourth grade classroom, a recreation center, Pre-K classroom, a resource room, and I am currently placed in a different fourth grade classrooms. Every placement has been so different from each other but honestly, I have loved them all.

If you’re an education major of any sort, the famous question that we get asked is “What made you choose teaching?” Now depending on who you are you may have a different answer from someone else sitting next to you.

One thing I can tell you is that it’s definitely not because of the money.

The main reason I chose teaching was because not only do I love children, but I wanted to be able to leave a positive impact on their lives. With just a few semesters of experiencing this I can tell you that I already feel the joy and I wouldn’t change it for the world.

One of the top 10 best feelings is when you see the spark in a child’s learning. When working with students you must realize that not every child learns the same and not all children are developing at the same time. A child may be struggling with a task or problem one day and then the next day they may learn how to solve it or over come the struggle. Once a child truly understands something you can see and notice it. Let me just tell you that this is a rewarding feeling and you don’t realize how rewarding it is until you experience it first hand.

Going into the education field itself is honestly one of the most rewarding jobs and it makes you feel great inside. Teachers are some of the most kind, smart, and hardworking people I know and I think that is why I love the field so much. I love being surrounded by people who have such a work ethic and are determined to reach goals and to have their students reach their own goals.

Long story short I am so glad that I decided to stick to this major because now I couldn’t see myself doing anything else!