Why I Love Being A Bills Fan

Since I was born, I have resided in the lovely city of Buffalo, New York. The home of the Sabres, the Bisons, and, of course, the Buffalo Bills. The only New York football team.

No offense to the Jets or Giants, but nothing compares to my team.

The atmosphere of the games, the fanbase, and the crashing through tables after jumping off the top of a car. Everything about the team strikes a love in me that I hope never fades.

I have been a part of the “Bills Mafia” since I could remember. I have always been loyal towards my team, even after the gut wrenching games I’ve had to sit through with my rowdy, screaming family.

Along with the strong loyalty, the fans, including myself, have participated in charitable events to help support the Buffalo community. The volunteer opportunity I took part in was helping raise money for local Western New York food pantries. It was such a fulfilling chance to help support my community, and it was such a pleasure to be with other Bills fans, helping our city.

My family and I have been to a handful of games at Highmark Stadium. Although this was our last season at our home stadium, aka the Ralph, the memories will always have a near and dear place in my heart. The new stadium being built for next season, which is right across the street from the Ralph, will be great, but nothing compares to the atmosphere and memories of screaming the words to “Mr. Brightside” after destroying another team.

The backstory of why our stadium was called the Ralph is another reason why I am so in love with our team and fanbase. Dedicated to the late Ralph C. Wilson, the Bills’ founding owner, fans have kept the nickname alive even after subsequent name changes to honor him.

To our lovely quarterback, I believe that Josh Allen deserves a Super Bowl ring more than anyone else. The amount of blood, sweat, and tears that man has put into keeping the team spirit alive and driving us towards the playoffs each year, a ring would be well deserved.

The immense loyalty found within our team and fanbase has made sticking with the Bills painless. And yes, I know we’re not the best team in the AFC, but nothing will ever change my undying love for the Buffalo Bills.

And for my dear friend Reese, who is a Bills hater, go Jets.