Photo by Jean-Daniel Francoeur from Pexels
Why I Love Being A Bills Fan

Alexandra Iannarelli Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
Since I was born, I have resided in the lovely city of Buffalo, New York. The home of the Sabres, the Bisons, and, of course, the Buffalo Bills. The only New York football team. 

No offense to the Jets or Giants, but nothing compares to my team.

The atmosphere of the games, the fanbase, and the crashing through tables after jumping off the top of a car. Everything about the team strikes a love in me that I hope never fades. 

I have been a part of the “Bills Mafia” since I could remember. I have always been loyal towards my team, even after the gut wrenching games I’ve had to sit through with my rowdy, screaming family. 

Along with the strong loyalty, the fans, including myself, have participated in charitable events to help support the Buffalo community. The volunteer opportunity I took part in was helping raise money for local Western New York food pantries. It was such a fulfilling chance to help support my community, and it was such a pleasure to be with other Bills fans, helping our city. 

My family and I have been to a handful of games at Highmark Stadium. Although this was our last season at our home stadium, aka the Ralph, the memories will always have a near and dear place in my heart. The new stadium being built for next season, which is right across the street from the Ralph, will be great, but nothing compares to the atmosphere and memories of screaming the words to “Mr. Brightside” after destroying another team. 

The backstory of why our stadium was called the Ralph is another reason why I am so in love with our team and fanbase. Dedicated to the late Ralph C. Wilson, the Bills’ founding owner, fans have kept the nickname alive even after subsequent name changes to honor him. 

To our lovely quarterback, I believe that Josh Allen deserves a Super Bowl ring more than anyone else. The amount of blood, sweat, and tears that man has put into keeping the team spirit alive and driving us towards the playoffs each year, a ring would be well deserved. 

The immense loyalty found within our team and fanbase has made sticking with the Bills painless. And yes, I know we’re not the best team in the AFC, but nothing will ever change my undying love for the Buffalo Bills. 

And for my dear friend Reese, who is a Bills hater, go Jets.

Alexandra Iannarelli

SBU '29

Alexandra Iannarelli is in her first year in Her Campus! She is a freshman at St. Bonaventure and is majoring in public health and is in the occupational therapy masters program! Alex will be writing weekly articles about anything in her life or even silly things happening around campus.
So far she has joined Her Campus, of course, SBU Power Yoga, and will possibly be trying out for a couple of the club teams within the future. In high school, Alex played volleyball, ran and did hurdles for the track team, and for the past 9 years has been a competitive cheerleader! She hopes to become involved all over campus within the next 4 years here!
Although quiet at times she is pretty outgoing and loves trying new things when the opportunity arises. Traveling is her favorite and she hopes to travel the world one day! Little things about Alex includes her love for collecting records! She has multiple genres of music in her collection and she hopes to continue to expand said collection. It may be niche but it truly is her favorite. Another little hobby of hers is going to the gym and doing yoga. Just recently Alex has been getting into yoga and pilates but she has been going to the gym for a little over a year now. If you're ever thinking of trying it out and going she definitely recommends it, the gym community is very welcoming and caring. Alex has many more hobbies but those couple are her favorites!
Thank you for reading about Alexandra!!!