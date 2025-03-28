The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The thing about me is that if you see me you also see one of my many reusable water bottles, I can’t leave the house without one. I have five water bottles that are in my weekly rotation and each of my bottles have their own use. I love my reusable water bottles. Not only do they help me cut down on plastic but also I feel like they add to my personality because they are colorful and they give me something to talk about.

So here’s the breakdown about my favorite water bottles and hopefully they inspire your next water bottle purchase.

Clementine

Clementine is my massive 40 oz bright orange Hydro Flask. This is my travel water bottle; any road trip I go on this bottle is with me. This is also the bottle that is used when I have to work eight-hour shifts.

Bluey

This is my 32 oz sky blue Hydro Flask. Typically, I use this water when I go to school for the day. It’s perfect to last me the six hours I’m normally at school. This is the water bottle I bring to my friend’s house because 32 oz is just the perfect size bottle for spending a few hours when I’m with my friends.

Cuppy

This is my only bottle with a handle and it’s my cream color 40 oz Hydro Flask. This is my home bottle. If I am home I’m using this cup, it’s my favorite bed rot accessory. I’ll also occasionally take this one to school or work if my others are dirty. I would recommend the Hydro Flask tumblers to everyone because they are more leak proof than a Stanley and they keep your drink colder than an Owala or Hydrojug.

Wally

This is my beloved 24 oz Owala water bottle and she’s perfect. This is my everyday water bottle. If I’m going to the store, the doctor, or just for a little drive I am bringing my Owala. This is also the bottle I brought with me to Italy so if you’re travelling abroad anytime soon and need a trusty bottle, I definitely recommend an Owala.

Diva

Diva is my 20 oz Hydroflask and she’s small but mighty. This is honestly my least used bottle but when I need her she gets the job done. I feel like I typically use this bottle when I want to have water with me but I won’t be able to drink a lot of it. This mostly happens because I am moving around so much and won’t have the time to drink it or if I will have other drinks available but still want my water.

I feel like I have to mention that in my bottles there is just plain water with a ton of ice because I’m not the biggest fan of flavored water. Also, there are no stickers on any of my bottles mostly because I will feel really guilty if I ruin the sticker or the bottle, so, for the sake of my brain, I just opt for no stickers. I love my reusable water bottles, and I love how much they mean to me. How lucky am I that I get to decide which bottle I want to use?