Why Eyes Matter

Everyone has different qualities that they look for in a partner. I have many hopes and dreams for whenever I get a guy, but sticking to the looks department, one feature I NEED my future husband to have is those dreamy eyes.

Color-wise, preferably something other than brown and hazel, because I see that enough in my own eyes. I want something that lights up in the sun—something that makes me go “AAAAAAAAHHHHH” on the inside when I see them. As we age, eyes stay the same, and I want the feeling I have looking into my man’s eyes to stay the same forever.

Okay, storytime.

About a year ago, I went down to Tampa Bay, Florida, with my family for a week. The first beach we visited over there was on AnnaMaria Island. (My mom’s name is AnnaMaria, so she insisted on going.)

After parking on this little strip of land close to a beach entrance, my family and I began unpacking the car when I noticed two teenage boys walking nearby. As they got closer, I could see them better and noticed one of them was my type. Blue eyes? Green eyes? Couldn’t tell from where I was, but the point was, he was cute.

So anyway, they walk towards the beach, and before we start heading there ourselves, they come back around towards us. I’m assuming that they were locals and were just checking how crowded it would be or something. Well, the sun was setting behind me, in other words, facing them.

All I remember is the light going into that cute guy’s eyes and HOLY… Those things lit up. It’s so stupid and cringe reading this, probably, but I’m telling you I am NOT going to be forgetting that dude’s eyes anytime soon.

In case you were wondering, I didn’t talk to either of them. I don’t know their names or anything else about them. I don’t even know if they noticed me. Oh, also, I wasn’t staring either. Just, you know, HAPPENED to notice them. After passing me, they just went back to their car, and Mr. Perfect Eyes drove away. That was also a relief to see since he had to be close in age (and yes, he had a nice car).

So that’s just one example of how effective eyes can be to me. I don’t really remember anything else about the guy: just his eyes. Hopefully, when my time comes, whoever I end up with will have even more perfect eyes than that.