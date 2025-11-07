Why Early Education?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have always believed that everyone has a purpose. I know that belief can be controversial because many people do not like the idea of them having one right path. Maybe they are right, though. Maybe we have more (sadly, I am not all-knowing). Although I would like to share that I truly believe I am meant to work with kids, and why that is a part of my own goals in life.

Although I have been told countless times that teaching does not give a hefty enough paycheck, that many people do not respect teachers, the high stress and demand from parents, students, and administration will burn me out, kids are “germy,” and countless more reasons why others believe teaching is a field I should stay away from. I cannot help but love the thought of being able to change 100s or more kids’ lives throughout the years. Seeing them happy and a smile on their face makes up for all the possible negatives.

I have been working with kids for around 5 years now in one form or another. Whether it was through my own academics or through work experiences, I can tell you, not all of them were that positive, a lot of the time. Teaching and working in different forms of childcare can be draining, but I have never thought of quitting because of the kids I have worked with. Children have a sense of wonder and joy that many adults get snuffed out of them, with the craziness that comes from comparison, heartbreak, toxic standards, and more. I have even seen this joy and almost magic in my own life through my little brothers, who made me realize my love for teaching.

As an adult myself, I can truly say that being an adult can be dreadful in many ways. I believe every adult feels like this as well, at least sometimes. But when I work with kids, I am able to gain a little bit of the childhood spark that I have lost with age. When I work with them, work and learning are exciting, unicorns and magic flood the halls, leprechauns exist, and my heart is full. I am naturally bubbly, though, and I believe that makes working with kids so much more effective and enjoyable. I know I am not made for many things, such as sports (I am an intense klutz), math (above the grade of 6), planting (my green thumb is non-existent), but somehow I got lucky in the way that I am able to be there for all kids. At least that is how I see the gift I have been given.

I have gotten the most amazing opportunities to be a positive and caring figure in many kids’ lives who I have loved as if they were my own and always will. I still remember all of them to this day, no matter how brief or how long they were in my care. I remember all the smiling faces with dimples and smile lines, laughter that’s so hard that people can’t breathe, the hugs that are seared into my soul, and last but not least, all their beautifully unique personalities. I know many of the kids I have gotten to share my life with might forget me as they grow up due to time, but I hope they know that I was learning alongside them and that I still have all the drawings and cards they have given me in a large box under my bed.