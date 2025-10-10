Why Do I Hate My Friends?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t actually hate my friends, I just hate drama. I’ve always hated it. But somehow it always seems to find me. Currently, my friend group from home is about to erupt at any second. Everyone is just always fighting. I have tried to stay out of it, but I have officially been dragged in.

The distance has definitely changed us. With me being here at St. Bonaventure, one in Florida at Eckerd College, two at the University at Buffalo, another at SUNY Polytech, and the last one living at home and going to community college. It really sucks.

It’s just sad because this summer was so perfect, my friend group would do everything together. From playing pickleball to eating at probably every fast-food restaurant. It was just such a fun summer with no fighting, no issues.

We were all so close, and I felt like I couldn’t live without them, but now sometimes I don’t even want to talk to them. I even muted our group chat.

Most days, I’ll wake up to like 500 notifications from them and texts like “did you see what happened in the group chat,” and I’ll just respond with no because I know it’s always a fight or someone saying something that they probably shouldn’t have.

The main problem is that no one will apologize, so we keep just going in this constant circle. It’s like everyone hates each other. We are always getting into fights, and two of my friends in the group don’t even have each other on any social media platforms anymore.

I keep telling myself to just ignore it and that everything will be fine when Thanksgiving break rolls around, but honestly, I’m scared. It will be fine for me personally because I don’t really have any issues with anyone, but I can’t say the same for the rest of the group.

We still have plans for Friendsgiving and fun activities to do when we are all together, so that has given me hope, but I’m scared things are going to crumble before we even get there.

As we get closer and closer to when everyone will be back home, my anxiety spikes a little higher each day. I want to keep the peace and be friends with everyone, but I know that eventually, I will have to pick a “side” unless they can work their issues out.

I’ve been thrown in the middle of all this, too. I try to act like it doesn’t bother me that much, but honestly, it tears me apart every time someone gets into a new argument.

I just want my summer friend group back and to be in “the good old days,” but I know I can’t keep thinking like that since it just will never be that way again, but here’s to hoping for better days soon.