If reflecting on the past and living in a state of nostalgia was a major at this university, I would have a 4.0 without even lifting a finger.

With all the time I have dedicated to focusing on events that have taken place over the last few years, I think I am highly-qualified and well-equipped to write this week’s article topic: What is one choice I made from each year of college that has highly impacted the person I am today?

So, without further ado, here are the moments from the last four years that have seriously changed my life for the better.

Year One: Joining the SBU Dance Team

I’m sure anyone who knows me even in the slightest could have guessed that Dance Team would have made its way into this article at some point. There are so many things about the SBU Dance Team has given me over the years, including my roommates, a new-found creative side, the skill of blending leadership and kindness, my girlfriend, a safe space on campus, a regular exercise schedule and so many amazing memories with people that I will never forget.

Although I did not speak much of my first semester on the team, and I really did not begin making friends until the spring of my freshman year, the Dance Team has always given me something to look forward to each week.

No matter what is going on in my life, dance is a constant. I can forget about whatever stressors are weighing on my day and just spend a few hours doing what I love with people that challenge and support me in the best ways possible.

The SBU Dance Team is, without a doubt, my most impactful decision of my first year of college.

Year Two: Purchasing A Slicking Brush

This may seem very insignificant and silly, but not everything that has impacted your life has to be the most profound experience or memory.

In a more practical sense, buying a slicking brush has helped me perfect the slick-back bun that I wear very frequently now. My sophomore year was filled with lots of hair trial-and-errors, but one good thing that came out of that year was my ability to slick my hair back to dress up any laid-back or professional outfit for the day.

Thank you slicking brush – you have saved me from many bad hair days.

Year Three: Mustard

Again, you may all laugh at this, but I have a point here. Stay with me.

The backstory to mustard in my life is not a long or romantic one at all. My roommate, Ellie, was making hot dogs one night and I asked for one before I realized that we had run out of ketchup.

When my delicious meal came out of the microwave (it’s college – everyone relax), I faced the harsh reality that I had two options: eat the hot dog without anything or find something to put on top of it.

While I love a hot dog, the thought of eating one without a single condiment is quite nauseating.

So, I decided to try mustard.

And guess what?

I loved it.

I loved it so much that I actually started finding snacks to eat that I could dip in mustard, simply because I wanted an excuse to eat some mustard. I could not believe I had lived twenty years without knowing how great this specific condiment is.

While this story is about mustard, it is also a testament to the good in trying something new. I certainly do not have all my opinions sorted out by now, and I know that it is never too late to try something new just for the sake of finding out if an activity, food, person, job or hobby would add a positive light into your life.

So, yes, mustard has brought some joy to my life. But finding out I love mustard speaks to the greater notion that there is always something else that you can try.

And the more you try, the more joy you will continue to add to your own life. Who wouldn’t want that?

Year Four: Dressing Up

Before my senior year, I never wore “nice” clothes unless there was an event that warranted a specific dress code.

When I began student teaching in August, I knew that I would have to “dress up” every single day. And, while the thought of not being able to throw on a comfy pair of sweats and a mismatched crewneck pained me, I also knew that I could use my fall semester as a way to try out new outfits, mix and match styles I loved and really embrace the beauty of dressing up.

As the semester wore on, my outfits got more creative, more fun and more me. And, while I was sad that student teaching ended for many reasons, I knew that I was secretly going to miss having an excuse to wear cool, yet professional clothes to school every day.

Until I realized that you don’t always need an “event” to wear some nice clothes.

I now have tried to make a conscious effort to put together some “dressier” outfits for class and day-to-day life.

Wearing nicer clothes makes me a more productive student, gets me ready for the day and actually helps me relax at the end of the day when I can switch to pajamas and my body can actually feel the shift from “daytime” clothes to “nighttime” (comfy) clothes.

Plus, I have learned that I love to stand out a little bit with my style. I enjoy getting a compliment on my long denim skirt or people to ask where my sweater is from.

Note for readers: do not take this as a shot at sweatsuit wearers. I do not dress up every single day, nor do I pass judgement on what anyone chooses to wear – ever. I wouldn’t appreciate someone talking about how my outfits are not made for class, so I would never turn around and do that to someone else.

On top of that, I am a sweatpants-wearer at heart. I will always prefer pajamas and slippers to a skirt and loafers. I have just learned that I can have both and feel good about them equally. That’s all.

There are so many decisions that I have made throughout college that have shaped me into the person I am today. So many honorable mentions and postscript additions that deserve some recognition, but for the sake of this article, these are my top four.

To any senior reading this: I challenge you to reflect on your own years here. I’m sure there are so many wonderful (and not-so-wonderful) memories that have brought you to this place in your life.

And to all the non-seniors who may not empathize with my nostalgia right now: there will come a time where you look back on your choices and thank yourself for the things you did or did not do. Just continue to try new things, meet new people and experience your life to the fullest so that you can look back on your years of college and pat yourself on the back for living.