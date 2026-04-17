Who Have I Become?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, I have felt stuck in the grind of things, unable to really sit down and acknowledge how much I have been up to. My days begin at 8 a.m., and I’m in a good spot if I’m asleep by 12:30 a.m., a time I personally despise.

I miss being a morning person. I miss waking up at 5:30 a.m., making a full breakfast filled with protein, and moving my body first thing in the morning. I hate snoozing my alarms, hoping eight more minutes will give me the refresh I need.

At the beginning of every week, I promise myself I will get ahead on assignments for the week, and every time, I have fallen short. I feel like I’m letting myself down, yet I hear how much I have grown during this semester from the perspective of others.

The day this article is released is the Jandoli School of Communication’s Access Belonging Advocacy Group’s Representation in Media Day: Bylines and Sidelines. I’ve been working on this project for all of this semester, if not longer. It’s finally the day, and, somehow, it doesn’t feel real.

Next Monday, Clare’s Closet, our new free exchange store open to students on campus, is having its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. I have been in every crevice of this project, from the first days of the Franciscan Justice Circle to now, as I lead advertising, train students and faculty/staff, and take on general leadership as a third-year student.

I am growing up, as scary as it is. I am no longer a freshman who is allowed to be on the sidelines; I am in the middle, and I’m truly loving it. It’s not a burden, honestly, it just feels heavy when I forget how my community has my back.

My days are long, but the semester has flown by. It hit me earlier this week how sad I will soon be to no longer see my senior friends. How am I supposed to join Fr. Steve in his office if Andrew isn’t in the chair by the door, awaiting my arrival with a new poem? Who will I text when I want Hickey dinner and just need a buddy?

It’s unbelievable to me that I will unofficially be a senior in a few short weeks. I’m not ready to think about it. I’m simply not prepared to have this conversation yet, to sit back and look at how I’ve changed, grown, and developed into the confident and caring person I am today.

Even though I’m a 7 a.m. alarm snoozer (the biggest pet peeve of all of my housemates), I know it’s good that I am tired. I can’t imagine a world where I’m not exactly who I am. My days are full, and so is my heart. It is so good I exist. It is so good I am here.