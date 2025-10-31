Who Doesn’t Love Chocolate?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Because this is being published on Halloween, I figured talking about chocolate would make a great topic. I have always loved chocolate—milk chocolate, white chocolate, dark chocolate, you name it.

Anything chocolate flavored is also a win, from brownies (fun fact—brownie sundaes are my favorite dessert) to ice cream to hot chocolate! Really, it can make almost anything taste better.

Now, disclaimer, I have two exceptions for chocolate: Tootsie Rolls and caramel. That stuff is just too sticky for me, and I hate it when things get stuck in between my teeth.

Additionally, Tootsie Rolls don’t have that rich taste all the “normal” chocolates have, and I don’t even know if caramel is considered chocolate anyway; it’s more of a filler item.

Anyway, my all-time favorite kind of candy is KitKats. I love the crunch of the wafer with the sweetness of the chocolate. With this in mind, my runner-up favorites are Crunch bars and Krackel.

I always considered it a successful Halloween if I came home with a few of these after trick-or-treating. I also like Mr. Goodbar, although that is a peanut crunch rather than a wafer crunch (big difference).

Peanut butter with chocolate (we can’t forget about Reese’s Pieces!) is good too, but not my first choice. I give those to my brother.

For the holidays, I resort to peppermint bark and mint chocolate. I cannot express how much I love mint chocolate after my friend made me try it one day. Last year, for my birthday, I decided to bake a mint chocolate cake, and it was the best choice. I just love that combination in any form, especially mint chocolate chip cookies. YUM.

Dark chocolate can go either way for some people. For me, I don’t mind it. I’m not quite sure if it’s really THAT much healthier than milk chocolate, but I pretend it is so I can have more of it. Honestly, 70% dark chocolate sounds healthy enough. Jeremiah might have had a point with his cake.

Whatever form chocolate comes in, you can always expect me to grab some. If it has caramel, no problem, because in that case, I hand it off to my mom, who loves it. I love sharing with her, and my mom will have literally any chocolate, so it’s a win-win. While there’s still a hundred other candy or flavor options, chocolate is always one I can count on.