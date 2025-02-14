Which Valentine’s Do I Like More?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

So, I have gone through Valentine’s Day in relationships and out of them, and personally I prefer the ones with my friends, Galentine’s if you will. Both have pros and cons, but I believe that sometimes the biggest con of all comes from the fact that they have a huge buildup and expectations for relationships. A breakup soon after can also lead to a rough Valentine’s Day the next year.

2022- I had Valentine’s this year with my friends and family. My mom got me some chocolates and my friends gave each other little cards. It was a good year. Nothing bad about but I was sad that I didn’t have a boyfriend. Plus, I had broken up with an ex about a month before, so I saw what I could have had and didn’t.

2023- My first Valentine’s Day in a relationship. We said no gifts, but he got me one anyway which made me happy and I was very grateful for that, but I wanted the dinner with flowers, not a candle and some pens. But my cousin did give me a pink Llama this year and I still sleep with it on my bed. I can’t wait to get the Snapchat memories of it and remember the happy times.

2024- I was still with my ex, but he told me on Monday the 12th that he wanted to go on a break. We had been struggling with our relationship ever since I moved schools. I have realized in my interpersonal relations class that lots of relationships break up or suffer due to distance, not that 15 minutes is that far. I was at my old job which I hated but it was okay because I was making money even though I was sad and wished to be at a nice restaurant dressed up. I had even planned out a whole outfit a month earlier.

2025- This year I will spend it in the lounge of my college dorm hall with friends that I have been wishing for since 2022. So, while I don’t have a boyfriend and I’m not going on a fancy date and getting flowers, I am way happier than I have been in the last three years, and for that I am grateful.

Now, I am a little jealous of the girls going on dates, and I am not dissing you; I am beyond happy, and I hope it’s everything you hope for with the day. But personally, for me, my friends have done more than any man has, making me happier to put effort into them than into any man who would do a bare minimum or copy a friend because he doesn’t care. I mean would any man make sure to walk around campus the day you have a certificate tour to make sure you don’t feel nervous? M friends did and that put a smile on my face that I haven’t had in years. I love them so much!