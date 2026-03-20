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SBU | Life

Which Legos Did You Grow Up With?

Daria Cavallo Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you didn’t grow up with Legos, I’m really sorry you missed out. Being older and everything makes me think of my childhood (as seen in last week’s article), and I just wanted to talk about these toys (are Legos considered toys?) I spent my days with.

All Legos are Lego (duh). But many different worlds were sets and sometimes even TV shows. The three I grew up with were Lego City, Lego Friends, and Lego Ninjago. There are many, many other Lego worlds out there, but I’ll focus on these since I know them best.

Lego City

I could be wrong, but this feels like the most common kind of Lego set. There are all sorts of options from houses, stores, cars, trucks, boats, planes, and anything you’d find in a city. This makes Lego City super broad around the world, and you’re guaranteed to find a set that you love. My brothers had an entire COLLECTION of these sets. In other words, their own Lego city.

Although I didn’t really watch their show when I was younger, I’ve heard each episode is stand-alone with its own storyline. A lot of Lego sets (like their police ones) have “mini movies” which highlight the set. I think this is a great way Lego brings its sets to life and popularizes them.

Lego Friends

This was personally my go-to growing up. My first ever Lego set was the Lego Friends Olivia’s Treehouse. I can’t tell you where the pieces went, but I know they’re somewhere. Olivia was my favorite character—we both have brown hair and brown eyes—although I have all five main characters as minifigures. Most of my sets are disassembled, but I kept a few bigger ones (like Olivia’s house) intact.

Their show had episodes that were stand-alone as well, but the same five girls in all of them. Eventually, Lego did create a series and storyline along with new designs for Lego Friends.

Lego Ninjago

While I was growing up on Lego Friends, my brother loved Lego Ninjago. Because siblings share worlds with each other, I knew a good deal about Ninjago, too, and have a couple of small sets of my own. The sets for the Ninja are usually warlike or something, but they have really cool designs.

Their show, which I believe is ongoing in a spinoff series, had a plot for each season, and each season followed the previous one. Towards the end, you definitely notice things coming full circle. Honestly, I’d say I enjoyed this show more than Lego Friends. Despite technically being for kids, looking back, their storylines were pretty impressive with a LOT of plot twists.

So that’s another piece of my childhood. I really hope the next generation gets to experience these sets the way I did.

Daria Cavallo

SBU '29

This is Daria's first year on HerCampus. While she is very familiar with writing about sports for local newspapers, this is an exciting chance for her to try something a little different.

Daria is a mathematics major at St. Bonaventure University, enlisted in the school's honors program. She is a part of several clubs including the SBU dance team, where she continues to pursue her childhood passion of being on stage.

Aside from SBU, Daria is a hockey player and referee, loves crafting, reading, musical theatre, crocheting, and fitness! She's always up for a challenge and enjoys making new friends along the way. Daria is always one to have a chat with, whether it's about the Lord of the Rings, music taste, or just to give some good advice. She cannot wait to share more about herself through her articles!