Last Sunday, sophomores celebrated “Halfway Day”, and it began to hit me that I am halfway done with my time at SBU. I’m not going to lie, I don’t feel like there is a ticking clock pushing me through each day. I don’t feel like I have a checklist to do before commencement in May 2027.

At this point, I feel comfortable with the achievements I’ve had at SBU and the clubs I’ve gotten involved in. I’m not ready to be done, by any means, but I know that I’ve done so much good work already.

One of my favorite parts about being a sophomore right now is how much future I have ahead of me and how much I have already made my mark. Next year will be full of new people, new experiences, and greater leadership.

I will be a peer coach and (hopefully) I’ll have some more leadership. I will be one of the older Mountain Community leaders, the FCSC Social Media Manager, and the older Mt. Irenaeus communications intern. It’s strange to think that many of the positions I will be taking on have already been held by some of my favorite people.

I wouldn’t be a Mountain communications intern without Claire Fisher. Honestly, I wouldn’t have found most of my passions so soon if not for Claire.

I am looking forward to having more roles and being a familiar face on campus.

I’m beginning to realize that I am fully a college student. As I hear about the high school drama from home, I roll my eyes and sigh. I always hated the drama that would come up, even in middle and high school, but I am shocked to know how much other people actually care about the latest gossip.

I feel so removed from my high school experience, which is not a shock if you know anything about the friendships I’ve held previously. I have found friends now who support me when I question my value to the group. Previously, I was too afraid to ask my friends what their opinions were of me, but now I have grown to be more confident in myself.

I don’t miss being a high school senior and checking off each mini senior trip we did. I do, however, miss my teachers and sometimes wish I could’ve lived more in the present moment when I was checking off the boxes.

As I said in last week’s article, I want to spend more time focused on living in the present and experiencing my college time in real-time. I want to learn as much as I can about each of my friends before I graduate. I want to go on many more silly trips to Walmart and Arctic Bites. I want to live my every day with intention.

I am proud to be halfway through my time at SBU, but it really shows me how quick the passage of time is and how much I have grown in only a year and a half!