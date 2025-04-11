Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Last Sunday, sophomores celebrated “Halfway Day”, and it began to hit me that I am halfway done with my time at SBU. I’m not going to lie, I don’t feel like there is a ticking clock pushing me through each day. I don’t feel like I have a checklist to do before commencement in May 2027.

At this point, I feel comfortable with the achievements I’ve had at SBU and the clubs I’ve gotten involved in. I’m not ready to be done, by any means, but I know that I’ve done so much good work already.

One of my favorite parts about being a sophomore right now is how much future I have ahead of me and how much I have already made my mark. Next year will be full of new people, new experiences, and greater leadership.

I will be a peer coach and (hopefully) I’ll have some more leadership. I will be one of the older Mountain Community leaders, the FCSC Social Media Manager, and the older Mt. Irenaeus communications intern. It’s strange to think that many of the positions I will be taking on have already been held by some of my favorite people.

I wouldn’t be a Mountain communications intern without Claire Fisher. Honestly, I wouldn’t have found most of my passions so soon if not for Claire.

I am looking forward to having more roles and being a familiar face on campus.

I’m beginning to realize that I am fully a college student. As I hear about the high school drama from home, I roll my eyes and sigh. I always hated the drama that would come up, even in middle and high school, but I am shocked to know how much other people actually care about the latest gossip.

I feel so removed from my high school experience, which is not a shock if you know anything about the friendships I’ve held previously. I have found friends now who support me when I question my value to the group. Previously, I was too afraid to ask my friends what their opinions were of me, but now I have grown to be more confident in myself.

I don’t miss being a high school senior and checking off each mini senior trip we did. I do, however, miss my teachers and sometimes wish I could’ve lived more in the present moment when I was checking off the boxes.

As I said in last week’s article, I want to spend more time focused on living in the present and experiencing my college time in real-time. I want to learn as much as I can about each of my friends before I graduate. I want to go on many more silly trips to Walmart and Arctic Bites. I want to live my every day with intention.

I am proud to be halfway through my time at SBU, but it really shows me how quick the passage of time is and how much I have grown in only a year and a half!

Alexis Serio is a shadow to the editors of the St. Bonaventure Her Campus chapter. She is gaining the skills to edit and critique her HC sisters’ articles, as well as growing in her own writing abilities. Alexis is looking forward to becoming more involved with HC and refining her skills. Alexis is a sophomore studying Communication, Social Justice & Advocacy and Spanish with a concentration in theology. Aside from Her Campus, Alexis serves as the service and community outreach officer for Jandoli Women in Communication. She also works for the Franciscan Center for Social Concern and Mt. Irenaeus as an assistant and as a communications intern, respectively. In her free time, Alexis enjoys reading and listening to music with friends. She is always open to listening to a new artist, but her current favorite is Noah Kahn. Alexis loves to go on chatty walks and explore new places!