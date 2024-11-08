The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I write this, it is currently two days after the election. If you are anything like me, you have basically gone through the five stages of grief all within one week following the release of the results. It has been tough navigating these emotions and the world around us. It is completely valid to be scared or upset, asking yourself, “Where do we go from here,” or “What do I do now?”

Despite this, we must find some sort of acceptance and learn to continue life in a post 2024 election world. I honestly believe that the worst thing we can do right now is let our sadness and frustration paralyze us. We must dig deep, find a sense of resilience, and keep pushing forward. There is work to be done!

“Those who say it can’t be done are usually interrupted by others doing it.” – James Baldwin (Notes of a Native Son)

Given that, I have done a little bit of thinking as well as research on ways we can organize and create impact in our communities following this election. Here they are!

Rest and Ruminate

The first thing we need to do is recoup and cope with the craziness of the last few weeks. It has been a stressful time for us Americans. The only way we can work to support our communities in the future is to take time to rest so as to avoid burnout. Allow yourself to feel all the emotions but also to let them pass. Recognize how you are feeling. Do not ruminate in it.

Find your safe space.

Something that is going to be imperative in a time like this is creating groups of supportive, loving people that can lean on each other. Humans need connection with each other in times of stress.

Check in on your people. Your friends that are women, people of color, immigrants, part of the LGBTQ+ community and more all need support right now. Create a seat for these people at your own “safe space table.” Look out for and protect each other.

Do something that relieves stress and brings joy.

Make it a point of focus right now to find moments of joy in life. Read, listen to music, go outside, walk, workout, create art, meditate, journal, and, most of all, breathe. These are all amazing ways to lower stress levels, bring yourself to a neutral state, and practice self-care.

Lock in and focus on your education.

The only way out is through education. Knowledge is power! Get your assignments done, show up to class, ask questions, and study. Capitalize on the fact that you get the opportunity to go to school. As a society, we are in dire need of more advocates, lawyers, doctors, politicians, etc. fighting for human rights.

READ! I cannot emphasize enough the importance of reading. Start building your personal library of books on race and queer theory, government & politics, power structures, women’s rights, books on the banned/censored list, etc. These books are going to be crucial throughout the next four years.

Now we get to work. It is time to organize!

Research ways to help/influence your local government

Learn when your city council meets

Find out what your state district/area needs. Is it public transport, libraries, affordable housing, labor unions, etc.? How can you help?

Research and stay on the lookout for petitions

Begin creating platforms to advocate for mental health

Start building networking alliances with other minority groups and those who want to support the journey to equality

Make sure your friends, family, and loved ones are registered to vote

Lead efforts to carpool and hold people accountable for voting on ALL election days

Involve yourself in grassroots organizations

Share resource websites and phone numbers

Volunteer; instead of doom-scrolling and feeling helpless, get out and do something good – regularly.

Things we can do EVERY DAY

It is going to be so important that we associate ourselves with people that respect, support, listen to, value, and view us as equal. Continue being too much, too loud, too crazy, too emotional, and too female. Do not, and I repeat, DO NOT curtail your shine and brilliance for someone else. Along with this, I encourage you to make it a priority every day to stand in the mirror and say something kind to yourself. Our inner monologue controls the way not only we see ourselves, but the way we allow others to see us. Set boundaries and stand up for yourself and others every chance you get.

I hope that you were able to find these tips useful! Most of all, I hope that you do not give up hope. When we work together, we can accomplish anything – this I whole-heartedly believe.

Rachel Maddow said this week while covering the election, “History did not just end. Time did not just stop … We just got marching orders from the universe and the electoral college that as of today, American citizens who do want to hold onto democracy, we know exactly what we are going to be spending the next days, and weeks, and likely years of our life working on.” Now, let us get to work.

Resources YOU can use:

The Suicide/Crisis Hotline: 988

LGBT National Hotline: (888) 843 – 4564

National Alliance on Mental Illness: +1(800) 950 – 6264