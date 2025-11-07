When the Weather Matches Your Mid-Semester Burnout

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s getting to that point in the semester where I’m starting to feel like every day is a drag. Each day, there’s a new assignment or a quiz or a presentation, it’s always something. It’s like that thread on your pants that just keeps unraveling, no matter how much you cut it to try and stay ahead of it and prevent it from fully coming undone.

I really try and stay ahead of my work, but this time of year it’s virtually impossible. Each day there’s something new. But it’s not just the assignments that make each day drag; it’s everything. It’s the weather, trying to stay in my routine, but even just going to class.

The weather ruins my days just as much as the assignments. One second it’s 50 degrees and sunny, and the next it’s 18mph winds and pouring rain. It makes days so much harder. I mean, who wants to do anything when it’s cold and sh*tty outside, because I know I don’t.

The weather also makes me not even want to go to class. Not only the weather, but having to go and learn about new topics or even hear the words “Exam Tuesday” or “Don’t forget we have the Article Review due Sunday”. I dread going to class. More specifically, I dread hearing about new assignments.

But lastly, it’s hard for me to keep my routine when I’m exhausted from the day. I was so good about getting up in the morning and making my coffee, brushing my teeth, washing my face, and then getting myself ready.

At night, I was good about coming home and doing homework, eating dinner, showering, and going to bed at a decent time. But these last couple of weeks, this routine has gone out the window, not like a plastic bag floating lightly, but like a brick coming straight for you.

Each day, I tell myself only so many more days until the weekend, and then I can have a break, but even the weekend is never a true break.

But on the bright side, there’s less than three weeks until Thanksgiving break! Then, after Thanksgiving break, it’s almost the end of the semester, which is scary, yes, but also, if you feel the same as I, so, so exciting.

If you feel like each day is a drag, like I do, one thing I can say is that it won’t last forever, and you are here for a reason. You have a goal, and each day is getting you one step closer to your goal.