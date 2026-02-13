This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When did we stop learning? When did we change? These questions often come to my mind, particularly when I take a moment to reflect on how I have grown, or perhaps how I have not grown in certain ways. Learning was once a process that was a given, but now it seems more like a scheduled activity, something that we check off like it is a chore list.

I can still recall the time when being curious was natural. I would read a book to see how the story went, or I would try a new hobby just because it attracted me. I was constantly asking questions, testing my limits, and soaking up knowledge like a sponge.

However, at some point, learning became less of an experience and more of a necessity. These days, intelligence is judged by grades, standardized tests, and how much you can memorize and give back information when asked. Gradually, the joy of discovering something new gets replaced by the pressure to perform.

School should be a place where curiosity is fostered, where students are encouraged to ask questions, seek answers, and develop skills that will benefit them throughout their lives. However, it turned into a place for doing dull routines. Sufficient work is assigned, and the lectures seem the same, making the students just want to finish the work rather than fully understand it. The time for discovery and the excitement vanished. Nowadays swallowed up by the constant struggle to meet deadlines.

Although technology can help, it has also been a factor in the change. Phones give us the answers we look for in a short amount of time, and even though it is not a bad thing, it can lead to a false feeling of knowledge. How often do we Google something that we already know just to be sure? How often do we take the easy way out when we could be thinking through the problem ourselves? The likes of problem-solving and simple memorization are done by machines. We are losing basic natural skills, as it has become fashionable to use a screen instead of our own minds.

The question “when did we stop learning?” is not solely concerned with schooling. Learning goes on throughout life. We can regain the curiosity and proficiency that we have neglected. We may question without expecting immediate answers, investigate without rushing, and practice without anticipating instant results. Maybe the change wasn’t sudden. However, it is never too late to go back to learning, to question, and to find again your desire to learn. True learning is more than just passing exams; it involves developing, thinking, and interacting with the world in ways no computer or task can substitute.