What’s So Bad About Love?

With my relationship approaching a year, thoughts and feelings are flowing through my body. Excited that we made it to the first big milestone but scared that it will be the only milestone we reach. However, I remind myself every day that trusting in my partner is the best thing to do, and truly what both of us deserve.

Ultimately, I have found one of the sweetest guys to walk on this planet, and I mean this with full honesty. He is not the stereotypical guy, the one that wants to be involved in fights, the blue-collar guy, loving guns, and sports cars. However, he is the guy that cares about his personal values, doing what’s right for him, and building his future. He is the guy that has been handed absolute crap in life but took every chance to flip it around and treat everyone with kindness. Infact all my friends love to hang out with him because they always get a good laugh out of him. He genuinely is one of the funniest people I know. I wish every day that he would see himself through my eyes and then maybe one day he would not be so hard on himself.

I am thankful for the person that was sent to me to make me realize how a man should treat a woman. When they say the third time is the charm, they may be right because my third relationship could never be better than the one this man has given me.

Moving away from the sappy stuff, I find it important to express good relationships as much as possible. It is almost as if relationships are not talked about and almost hidden away, especially good relationships. Why is this? Shouldn’t people be more open about the ones that they want to spend the rest of their lives with? Whenever I hear anything about a relationship, it is always only about negative relationships. But why don’t we start sharing good relationships as well. A lot of people find it cringy if I bring up how much I genuinely enjoy my relationship, but honestly it is one of the best things to happen to me and I don’t mind that this is known to others.

I would love it if people were more comfortable talking about their positive experiences in a relationship, because what is so bad about sharing moments from one of the most important people in your life. I know that I will never stop talking about the unconditional love that my boyfriend gives me on a day to day to basis because it means a lot to me. I would also love for people to be open more about accepting positive relationships.