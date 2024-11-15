The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s natural that as I come to almost halfway through senior year, I start to (by choice and by mandate) think about next year… post-grad life.

Author’s Note: Now, don’t think even for a MOMENT that my articles about Bonaventure are done. No, sir. I was once called the Ghost of Christmas Past, so expect many more articles reflecting on these amazing years (and semester to come). However, for this week, we are taking a slight detour and looking ahead.

On Friday, November 8, I submitted my first post-grad application. I wish I had a more immediate thought than “What the hell did I just do,” but I didn’t.

Let me work backwards.

I applied to a year of service sponsored by Franciscan Mission Service in Washington D.C. The position would be an Advocacy Associate at Franciscan Action Network (FAN), coordinating/attending visits to Capitol Hill and planning community outreach events.

It’s perfect for me.

FAN perfectly blends my love for Christ with my love of policy and advocacy (their main issues being: racial justice, climate change, migration, democracy and voting rights). Not only is this a dream position for me, but it also blends both in-office experience AND the experience of a year of service.

I have thought about this opportunity a LOT. I’m excited. As someone who loves to plan ahead, I especially love how this is a rolling application (aka, I don’t have to wait until March to apply).

Those around me have given mixed reactions. A lot of my friends and family are super excited for me, while some skeptics wonder how I’m going to build my 401k or if I have to do service RIGHT away.

Another author’s note: If someone is sharing post-grad plans with you, please be excited for them, it’s hard enough as it is. Also, if they don’t ask for your opinion, don’t feel obligated to share it.

So after months of deliberating and researching, I finally decided to complete and submit my application. By the time this is posted I will have completed my preliminary interview.

Back to my most recent thought, “What the hell did I just do?”

That’s the funny thing about emotions. As excited and as confident as I am, I still pressed the ‘send’ button and had about five minutes of pure panic.

Is it a good idea for me to be going to D.C. during this term? Should I be more financially responsible and get a “real job”? Am I being too quick with my actions and have I thought this through? What are other people going to think?

As silly as that last one is, I think we all occasionally think that consciously or not.

Despite this, I am going to remain excited, and I am going to allow myself to have multiple emotions existing at once: eagerness, confusion, nerves, bliss, and anticipation. I’m letting two things be true at once.

So, I will keep you all updated on the application process. Maybe in a few weeks I will completely change my mind. The beauty is that I’m allowed to do that – I’m only 21 years old after all.

Seniors, let yourself be excited and let yourself be the 1,001 other emotions too. Do what you want to do; you’re never going to be this young and independent again.