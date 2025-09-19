What’s New?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My main hobby is crocheting, and while I absolutely love it, it felt like it was time to bring in some new hobbies. So, what have I been up to lately?

Sewing

I inherited a sewing machine from my grandmother, and with my sister’s wedding this summer, I decided to learn to use it a little more. I ended up helping her alter her getting-ready dress and her reception dress! I had a lot of fun with it, and all of the trial and error. I made a casual dress for myself, and while it is filled with mistakes, I made it! I’ve gotten to try out embroidery alongside it, and while I don’t like it as much, it’s still fun to learn!

Knitting

This one, I actually learned the basics years ago. I just set it down one day and never picked it back up. But now, I’m getting ready to make my first knitted sweater! This hobby has mostly been scrolling through Etsy looking for patterns to make, but I’m excited for all I’ll be able to do with it.

Roller Skating

I never learned how to roller skate as a kid, but a pair of skates was a pandemic purchase. Even then, I was too scared of falling to learn, and I didn’t have anywhere to practice. At the end of the summer, though, I decided to finally learn. I probably look a little ridiculous when I practice, I have knee pads, elbow pads, a helmet, and these weird hand protectors, but it’s also the only for me to not feel like I’ll die. I’d like to quickly thank my boyfriend for letting me hold onto him so I don’t fall.

Duolingo

I know there’s some controversy over their use of AI, but I can explain. I got put on someone’s family plan for the year, before the AI stuff went down. I don’t agree with AI, but I do agree with using a service that I paid for, so I’m learning Italian! I would love to visit Italy one day, and it’d be nice to know a little of the language. I know I have a long way to go, but there’s a unit about haunted hotels soon, so I’m pretty excited for that.

Piano

This just started a week ago for me, but I’m taking a piano class at Bonas! Dr. Peterson is a fantastic teacher, and I’ve loved working with her. I used to play flute, but I’ve never played piano or read bass clef, so it’s been new and fun. It’s nice to have a challenge while still having a little bit of familiarity with the subject, and I’m so excited to learn more!

I know not all of these hobbies will end up sticking. Like, I know that I won’t pay for my own Duolingo subscription, so I don’t know how long I’ll keep up with that. But it’s still fun to try something new! I may drop some stitches, or fall, or play a wrong note, but if I’m enjoying it, mistakes and all, it’s worth doing.