I was born in Washington, D.C., lived in Maryland for two years, moved to New Jersey, moved to Allegany, NY for school, and am now moving “back” to DC in August.

After spending my entire flight on Wednesday thinking about what ‘home’ means to me, I’m nowhere closer to a concrete answer.

People always say “home is where the heart is,” and I guess that’s how I feel about DC right now. (Note: I am a bit biased because I am coming off of a vacation “high”).

I love DC. Physically, I sit up a little bit straighter, I smile more, and my heart beats faster because I am so excited. While I’m sure some of this initial excitement will wear off during my year of service, I truly feel more complete when I am there.

Another note: this is also how my body reacts to any road sign that says Cheektowaga. Sigh. Truly, in another life, I’m there.

While I love the DMV area so much, let’s not overstate how much time I’ve actually spent there (aka, very occasional visits).

This is where my brain stops me.

How could I consider DC to be home if I haven’t even really gotten to know it?

I feel a bit of guilt when I notice my heart growing fonder and fonder of New Jersey, knowing how I feel about New Jersey.

I’ve lived in New Jersey for 20 years now.

I love my family, my friends, my neighbors, the shore, the food, and my politicians (proud of you, Cory Booker!). However, you (probably) won’t see me raise my future family there, especially after my parents retire and eventually move away.

I feel the same about Allegany.

I have been so lucky and blessed to find FOUR different homes in this tiny, tiny town in Falconio, Deveraux, the Townhouses, and now – my favorite – Pink.

However, as much as I love Allegany, I also know that I am feeling comfortable with the idea of leaving this county.

Is loving a home accepting the fact that it is inevitably temporary?

Sure, home is where the heart is, but I am so lucky to have my heart spread across the East Coast.

Maybe being an adult is having to force my heart to multitask.

I want this new chapter in my life to be about letting myself become settled where I am. This is the year of attempting to be where my feet are.

It doesn’t mean I love New Jersey any less, or that I don’t secretly wish I was walking around Sorrento or Cheektowaga. But it just means appreciating the homes I’m in right now. It means soaking up every INCH of Pink that I can find.

Struggling with your idea of home? Here’s my (abridged) playlist for this certain subject matter:

A House in Nebraska – Ethel Cain

Home – Daughtry

Rivers & Roads – The Head & The Heart

You’re Gonna Go Far – Noah Kahan