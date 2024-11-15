The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

After a long, stressful couple of weeks, it is time for a sweet break.

Warning! After reading this, you may crave your nightly sweet treat.

During the summers, I work at an ice cream shop. I have so much fun taste testing all the fun, new flavors. Quite honestly, I don’t even consider this working. It is never exhausting to go to work. I think it is calming and refreshing to clean. It is rewarding to work with my favorite people. And it is joyful to serve the people in my little town their favorite sundaes.

I love my job so much, and if you ever visit Hilton, N.Y., The Creamery should be on your bucket list.

Now, let’s pretend that ice cream is like zodiac signs. Whichever one is your favorite aligns with your personality, values, and interests. With a big menu, so many people order a variety of things. It is so fun to see all the combos people come up with. So, this is my opinion of what your favorite ice cream flavor says about you!

Mint Chocolate Chip

Just like mint, you are refreshing to be around. You are a breath of fresh air. You are an empath and are always there to listen. People feel relaxed when they are with you. You are also independent. Valuing self-respect and love is important to you. You adore self-care Sundays and wish every day could be a spa day.

Cookie Dough

You are confident and driven. You value hard work. You strive to make an impact on the world and want to be a part of a strong community. You work better in teams, and you often find yourself to be the strong leader. You don’t mind a little competition, which is why both board and sports games excite you.

Cotton Candy

There are two kinds of cotton candy people. One is that you are a kid. As a kid, you tend to choose based on colors instead of taste. The other person is someone who picked the flavor as a kid and has stuck with it ever since. You are loyal and trustworthy. You are very nostalgic and love to reminisce about the past. You are a great storyteller and often go through your camera roll pulling up funny photos to make your friends laugh.

Blue Moon

This may be niche because Blue Moon is a Perry’s flavor and only in some ice cream shops, but that’s what makes this flavor that much more unique. You are adventurous and spontaneous. You prefer to save your money for experiences rather than tangible items. Some of your favorite activities consist of hiking, watching the sunset and maybe starting a business…you just never know where life may take you.

Vanilla

You are original and classic. You appreciate the small things in life and do not expect anything from anyone. You rarely complain because you don’t think life should be taken too seriously. If you like chocolate syrup, rainbow sprinkles and a cherry on top you are different from the other vanilla’s; you tend to be overlooked. You are fun and outgoing but only the truest of friends see you that way.

I know there are so many other amazing flavors like rocky mountain raspberry (ugh so good), peanut butter cup, cookies and cream, and traditional chocolate. There are just too many to list. But I bet if you told me your favorite flavor, I could easily name a few personality traits of yours and maybe even a favorite hobby.