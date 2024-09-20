The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably watched the truTV hit series, “Impractical Jokers.”

And if you haven’t, it’s about four guys, best friends since childhood specifically, that go out in public and conduct pranks on random people.

One of my favorite ice breakers when I meet new people is asking them if they’ve watched the show (since I love it) and who their favorite joker is.

I’ve noticed over time that everyone’s favorite is different for many reasons, so here is what I’ve observed.

1. Joe gatto

Whether he’s your favorite or not, everyone knows that Joe is absolutely hilarious.

He is the one joker that has the hardest time breaking character and the least likely to get a thumbs down.

Fans who like Joe the most probably have the darkest sense of humor and aren’t easily offended.

Like Joe, they aren’t afraid to take risks and don’t care if they do things that are seen as humiliating.

As long as they can get a laugh out of others, they don’t mind doing embarrassing things once in a while.

2. Sal Vulcano

I’m pretty biased for this one because Sal will always be my favorite.

Even if a joke wasn’t even that funny, he always falls on the floor laughing, which just makes is even funnier.

If your favorite is also Sal, unfortunately, you probably have some anxiety.

On the bright side, you use humor to cope with the stress of this anxiety and everyone around you finds you hilarious.

No matter how hard you try, even if something isn’t funny, you laugh at EVERYTHING.

Your biggest flaw is laughing the hardest at your own jokes, but that’s what makes you unique.

3. Brian Quinn a.k.a. “Q”

Q is the awkward, long-haired dude of the group and he just brings the whole group together.

If you like him, you have a bit of a mysterious side to you, but you also love cracking jokes with friends.

Most people that like Q the most are also slightly attracted to him in a weird way.

You have a love for cats and have amazingly weird side of you, just like Q!

I love all of my Q-loving friends.

4. James Murray a.k.a “Murr”

Just like Murr, you’re the friend who gets picked on the most by your other friends, but they do it because they love ya!

He’s the “scaredy cat” of the group, but he’s a people pleaser.

If you like him, you most likely always have a “foolproof plan.”

You always give things a shot, and even if you fail, at least you never gave up on it.

You can take a joke easily, but you get fake mad at your friends for making those jokes, just like when the jokers call Murr a “ferret.”

Next time you’re watching “Impractical Jokers” with friends, ask them who their favorite is and the response will speak volumes about their personality!