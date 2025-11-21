Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
What Music Means To Me

Alexandra Iannarelli Student Contributor, St. Bonaventure University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter

“You got the music in you,” a lyric written by New Radicals in their song “You Get What You Give,” strikes a chord within every person. Everyone has their own taste in music, and that music encapsulates a person’s personality traits. 

Typically, people are given stereotypes about what kind of music they listen to based on their personality. For example, many people think that I listen to pop music due to my more outgoing personality and girliness. Instead, my favorite genre of music easily has to be yacht rock and the stereotypical divorced dad music. 

There are hundreds of bands I could list off that I adore that would shock some people, but easily the most stunning one would have to be The Beatles. Every time I bring them up, it always seems to shock people when I describe my love for them. 

Without a doubt, The Beatles have to be my favorite band of all time. 

Of course, the Eagles and some other big names like Hall & Oates, Journey, and Steely Dan are in the mix. And you can bet that at every Bonnies basketball game when “Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi plays, I will be belting out every word. 

I like to say that I was born in the wrong era because if I were a teenage girl during the 60s with the Beatlemania era, I would have been the most obnoxious person ever. The idea to be that age when the Beatles were just starting to gain popularity seems like a dream to me. 

Even now, I am still a super fan, but I just know if I were alive back then I would be rocking a “I Love The Beatles” pin on my 1960s flower print dress. 

Each person has their own unique music taste that makes them who they are. No matter what kind of music someone prefers, it creates a sense of individuality within themselves. Music depicts a person’s personality, therefore creating the characteristics someone withholds. 

Through music, people alike can process and communicate their deepest emotions, fostering emotional intelligence and resilience. Not only does music help people understand themselves, but it also creates a sense of direction to understand others. 

Music can depict sensitive topics that can create a picture for those who haven’t experienced said topic to help them understand others lives rather than just their own. 

Music plays a very significant role in shaping and expressing someone’s unique identity.

Alexandra Iannarelli is in her first year in Her Campus! She is a freshman at St. Bonaventure and is majoring in health science and is in the occupational therapy masters program! Alex will be writing weekly articles about anything in her life or even silly things happening around campus. So far she has joined Her Campus, of course, SBU Power Yoga, and will possibly be trying out for a couple of the club teams within the future. In high school, Alex played volleyball, ran and did hurdles for the track team, and for the past 9 years has been a competitive cheerleader! She hopes to become involved all over campus within the next 4 years here! Although quiet at times she is pretty outgoing and loves trying new things when the opportunity arises. Traveling is her favorite and she hopes to travel the world one day! Little things about Alex includes her love for collecting records! She has multiple genres of music in her collection and she hopes to continue to expand said collection. It may be niche but it truly is her favorite. Another little hobby of hers is going to the gym and doing yoga. Just recently Alex has been getting into yoga and pilates but she has been going to the gym for a little over a year now. If you're ever thinking of trying it out and going she definitely recommends it, the gym community is very welcoming and caring. Alex has many more hobbies but those couple are her favorites! Thank you for reading about Alexandra!!!