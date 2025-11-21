What Music Means To Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“You got the music in you,” a lyric written by New Radicals in their song “You Get What You Give,” strikes a chord within every person. Everyone has their own taste in music, and that music encapsulates a person’s personality traits.

Typically, people are given stereotypes about what kind of music they listen to based on their personality. For example, many people think that I listen to pop music due to my more outgoing personality and girliness. Instead, my favorite genre of music easily has to be yacht rock and the stereotypical divorced dad music.

There are hundreds of bands I could list off that I adore that would shock some people, but easily the most stunning one would have to be The Beatles. Every time I bring them up, it always seems to shock people when I describe my love for them.

Without a doubt, The Beatles have to be my favorite band of all time.

Of course, the Eagles and some other big names like Hall & Oates, Journey, and Steely Dan are in the mix. And you can bet that at every Bonnies basketball game when “Livin’ On A Prayer” by Bon Jovi plays, I will be belting out every word.

I like to say that I was born in the wrong era because if I were a teenage girl during the 60s with the Beatlemania era, I would have been the most obnoxious person ever. The idea to be that age when the Beatles were just starting to gain popularity seems like a dream to me.

Even now, I am still a super fan, but I just know if I were alive back then I would be rocking a “I Love The Beatles” pin on my 1960s flower print dress.

Each person has their own unique music taste that makes them who they are. No matter what kind of music someone prefers, it creates a sense of individuality within themselves. Music depicts a person’s personality, therefore creating the characteristics someone withholds.

Through music, people alike can process and communicate their deepest emotions, fostering emotional intelligence and resilience. Not only does music help people understand themselves, but it also creates a sense of direction to understand others.

Music can depict sensitive topics that can create a picture for those who haven’t experienced said topic to help them understand others lives rather than just their own.

Music plays a very significant role in shaping and expressing someone’s unique identity.