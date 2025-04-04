The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

A penny is worth one cent.

Wrong.

A penny is more than just a small, copper-colored coin; it embodies the essence of hard work, determination, and personal sacrifice. Each penny represents countless hours of labor, the sweat poured into tedious jobs, the emotional struggles faced during tough times, and the dedication required to earn even the smallest reward.

My dad often reminded me that every individual should learn the true significance of a penny. It is all too easy to dismiss it as mere pocket change, but in reality, each penny carries with it a unique history, telling the tale of where it was minted, who earned it, and the journey it has taken to reach us. It’s a tangible reminder that every little bit counts and that the value of our efforts extends far beyond a single coin. Each penny stands as a symbol of the labor and perseverance that we often take for granted, urging us to appreciate even the smallest contributions to our lives.

Growing up, working alongside my dad in our family business profoundly influenced my development into the diligent person I am today. From a young age, I took it upon myself to find various ways to earn my own money. My first job was babysitting for our neighbors, where I learned the responsibilities of caring for children. I later helped my dad by cleaning his shop and office, dusting shelves, organizing tools, and making sure everything was tidy.

During the summer months, I took on a position at a local nursing home, where I had the opportunity to connect with residents, assist them with daily activities, and learn valuable lessons in compassion and patience. I also enrolled in summer school, not just to keep my mind sharp but to gain additional academic skills that would help me in future jobs. My role in archiving at the library allowed me to immerse myself in countless books and documents, honing my organizational skills while also feeding my passion for reading.

Substitute teaching further expanded my horizons as I stepped into different classrooms and engaged with a variety of students, each with their unique needs and personalities. These diverse experiences have all contributed to my understanding of hard work and dedication.

Although the jobs I undertake may change over time, one thing remains constant: the effort it takes to earn a penny. I genuinely love the process of working, not just for the penny but for the personal growth it brings. Each role I take on teaches me something new, reinforcing my belief that hard work pays off in numerous ways

I used to think my dad just wanted me to put in the effort and get things right the first time. But as I’ve grown and thought about it more, I’ve realized his lessons were much deeper than that. He was actually teaching me about sticking with things and learning from my mistakes. It wasn’t just about finishing tasks; it was about developing a mindset that values growth and resilience. This perspective will stick with me and influence my choices as I go through life, helping me embrace challenges and see each experience as a chance to learn and grow. That’s the worth of a penny.