What Is a Campus Celebrity?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you don’t know what a campus celebrity is, I’m here to tell you. It doesn’t take much to become a “campus celebrity”. It’s just someone that you constantly see around campus; you don’t even need to interact with them. This could be the girl in your class, the boy who’s always in the dining hall or literally just anyone you constantly see around. This is also different from a campus crush.

Having campus celebrities is one of the funniest parts of college. It’s also a great talking point in conversation with your friends. My friends and I have spent countless hours talking about our campus celebrities and also seeing if we could find them in the dining hall or the library. It’s interesting to watch them go about their day and see how they interact with the world and people around them.

We’ve also spent a long time devising the perfect nicknames for them. Some of their nicknames include Eyes (because he likes to stare), Conrad (his hair looks like Conrad Fisher’s), Earring (he has his ears pierced), Beats (he always wears headphones), and P-hat (he always wears hats). These nicknames are just meant to be funny and not rude. They are just a way for my friends and I to talk about people we know and not name drop them.

My friend has transferred schools, but we still have our campus celebrities. These are inside jokes that my friends and I have with each other. Sometimes we even try and guess what their life is actually like and what they do besides always being everywhere on campus. We’ve also made-up short stories about them in our heads for fun.

Since my friend doesn’t go here anymore, having campus celebrities is even funnier now. I constantly text her to let her know if I’ve seen one of them. In fact, a majority of our texts are about our campus celebrities. Texting about them also helps us to keep in touch since I know she finds the texts about them hilarious and wants to know what they’re up to.

A campus celebrity can be anyone on campus. Like I said earlier, it doesn’t take much to be a campus celebrity. You just have to be someone that someone else always sees around campus. This isn’t meant to be harmful or disrespectful in any way. It’s just meant to be for fun. You may even be someone’s campus celebrity!