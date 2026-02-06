What College Has Really Taught Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College taught me a lot of things. Some of them were on the syllabus. Most of them were not.

As I begin my last semester of college, I’ve been reflecting on everything that I’ve learned throughout my time at Saint Bonaventure University. I’ve taken dozens of classes, spent endless hours on homework, and submitted countless papers. I’m finally at the point where I feel like my education has been worth it, but not in the way you may think.

For me, school has always been about gaining knowledge, and I feel as though my experience at college has provided me with the tools to succeed, going beyond just academics. The truth is that my definition of success has little to do with academics and more about the effort I put into obtaining the life I want to live.

Sure, I can tell you about research methods, theories, and concepts I’ve learned in class. I can tell you about the grades I’ve earned and papers I’ve written, but when it really comes down to it, those things do not truly encapsulate everything that college has taught me.

What it’s really taught me is how to keep going. How to get through a bad day without breaking down. How to ask for help when I need it. How to wake up in the morning and show up on days when you feel like there’s no point. How to accept that not every day has to be productive in order to be worth it. How to communicate even if I feel uncomfortable.

College has taught me how to be independent in ways that I’ve never imagined. It taught me I can make decisions for myself (and deal with the repercussions of my actions). It taught me that it’s okay to take a day off. It’s taught me that success isn’t measured by perfection, but resiliency and learning from both good and bad experiences. The most important lessons I’ve learned didn’t happen inside a classroom, but in the moments I least expected them.

Looking back, I realize that my college experience wasn’t just about earning a degree but learning how to show up for myself. It taught me that I’m constantly growing, not just through knowledge, but through difficult conversations, quiet nights, and moments of confusion. I learned that receiving an “A” in a class doesn’t necessarily mean that I’ve learned something.

In May, I’ll be leaving this campus with a degree in psychology. I should be able to understand the mind and why people act the way they do, but I am also leaving with a deeper understanding of myself. And I believe that is what has truly made the tuition worth it.