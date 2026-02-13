What a Blessing It Is To Be Busy

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I write this, sleep-deprived and exhausted, I’m sitting in my dear friend Gabby Martin’s townhouse, chatting with our friends and eating wing dip as we watch the Olympics. The previous night, I got back to my dorm at one in the morning from talking with my friends from The Buzz for hours about life. Basically, sleep has been completely out of the question as I have been filling my schedule to the brim with endless events and activities. The only times I’m ever in my dorm are when I’m passed out asleep, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

My days are filled with classes and club meetings, lunch runs with friend groups or my boyfriend, and solo study sessions throughout campus. My nights are then full of more club meetings, radio shows, and late-night hangouts, keeping me awake into the early hours of the morning. Any doctor would tell me I need to prioritize my time better to get more sleep, but I couldn’t care less, I’ve never felt happier and more content in life. I would gladly sacrifice sleep to spend more time doing the things I love and being surrounded by people that I adore.

My love language is quality time, and therefore, I try to make an effort to spend as much time as possible with the people in my life. It takes a little bit of mental gymnastics to make sure I can give everyone an equal amount of attention and quality time.

I’ve always lived surrounded by as many people as possible. Even as a little kid, I never wanted to be “left out” or miss out on any fun thing that was happening. As I got older, I realized that I couldn’t always be a part of every fun event, but I learned that I could still spread the same love by making others feel loved with my time and company. I love making other people feel special and appreciated, and if it means sacrificing my own sleep and time to do so, then so be it.

I love my friends more than anything. They are truly the most beautiful, intelligent, and incredible people I could possibly ever surround myself with. I love my people, and I’m so grateful that I’ve been blessed to meet so many people through Bonaventure, and I’m so thankful to be constantly so busy all the time.