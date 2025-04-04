The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Coming to college last year, I was so scared that I wouldn’t make any friends. However, I quickly made many of them. I tried to be as involved as possible, so I joined several clubs. Even now, I’m still in most of the clubs I joined freshman year.

One of the clubs I joined was the dance team. I quickly made friends with many of the people on the team. Many of the people on the team are my best friends. The team is like a family to me. They have been there for me in hard times. I know that I always belong there and am loved and accepted by the team.

I also met a few close friends in my classes. These friends in my classes also were in some of the clubs I was in, which helped us to bond. These people are like family to me. I can always count on them to cheer me up or listen to me when I need to talk.

Even when I don’t talk to my friends for a while I know I can text them and pick right back up. Sometimes I just need a break from everything, and I know I can always talk to them when I need to. They will always listen to what I have to say and how I’m feeling.

I have also made friends by going on a service trip. As I said in my previous article, the other students are like brothers and sisters to me. I’m so grateful that I met these people and that I have them in my life. The title of this article even came from one of the songs that we listened to on the way back from the trip.

I love having a wide range of friends that I can do things with. For example, there are some friends that I can shop with or get coffee with. On the other hand, there are also friends who I can eat ramen and watch Jerry Springer with. I’m so grateful to have friends who I love being around.

Being so far away from home can be very hard. However, having such great friends has helped me so much. A lot of my friends I would consider to be my second family. Even though there can be arguments and periods where we don’t talk, these people will always be family to me. I still have two more years of college left and I hope to make even more amazing friendships like the ones I have now.