The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Coming to college last year, I was so scared that I wouldn’t make any friends. However, I quickly made many of them. I tried to be as involved as possible, so I joined several clubs. Even now, I’m still in most of the clubs I joined freshman year.

One of the clubs I joined was the dance team. I quickly made friends with many of the people on the team. Many of the people on the team are my best friends. The team is like a family to me. They have been there for me in hard times. I know that I always belong there and am loved and accepted by the team.

I also met a few close friends in my classes. These friends in my classes also were in some of the clubs I was in, which helped us to bond. These people are like family to me. I can always count on them to cheer me up or listen to me when I need to talk.

Even when I don’t talk to my friends for a while I know I can text them and pick right back up. Sometimes I just need a break from everything, and I know I can always talk to them when I need to. They will always listen to what I have to say and how I’m feeling.

I have also made friends by going on a service trip. As I said in my previous article, the other students are like brothers and sisters to me. I’m so grateful that I met these people and that I have them in my life. The title of this article even came from one of the songs that we listened to on the way back from the trip.

I love having a wide range of friends that I can do things with. For example, there are some friends that I can shop with or get coffee with. On the other hand, there are also friends who I can eat ramen and watch Jerry Springer with. I’m so grateful to have friends who I love being around.

Being so far away from home can be very hard. However, having such great friends has helped me so much. A lot of my friends I would consider to be my second family. Even though there can be arguments and periods where we don’t talk, these people will always be family to me. I still have two more years of college left and I hope to make even more amazing friendships like the ones I have now.

Celeste Robbins is second-year member of the Her Campus chapter at St. Bonaventure University. She plans to write about relationships, pop culture, music, lifestyle, and sports. Besides Her Campus, Celeste is part of the SBU Dance Team and College Democrats. She also works in the school's center for the arts. Throughout middle school, high school, and college Celeste has volunteered at local animal shelters, soup kitchens and for Special Olympics of Connecticut. She is currently a second-year student who is majoring in Media Studies. In her free time, Celeste enjoys spending time with friends, drinking coffee, crafting, listening to music, dancing, cuddling her pets and watching football. Her favorite musicians are Taylor Swift, Tate McRae, Chappell Roan, The Weeknd, Harry Styles, Zach Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Noah Kahan, and Tyler Childers. She is also an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.