I feel like there has always been a debate about which water bottles are the best.

Is it Hydro Flasks? Yetis? Owalas? Stanleys?

So, let’s talk a little bit about each water bottle/cup.

HYDRO FLASKS:

Let’s rewind back to 2020. Back in the Covid days. Hydro Flasks were HUGE! They went viral.

I’m not going to lie; I went through this stage. I was the VSCO girl. I wore the scrunchies, and I always had a Hydro Flask with me.

From dropping them out of the back of a school bus to throwing them at my softball games when I was in a rush, my Hydro Flasks have been through thick and thin.

They are leak-proof and have a wide variety of colors for everyone’s liking and are suitable for pretty much any event you’re going to.

However, I only had 3 of them, and my brother liked to steal them from me, so I moved onto another brand.

Which brings me to my next topic…

YETIS:

Now, I wasn’t a huge fan of YETIs. Mainly because I only ever had the cups. However, they were nice for hot chocolate when I went out hunting or even for drinking tea at home.

However, my parents love YETIs. To this day, they still use them. They have one with them at all times.

The only downfall, I would say, is that they leak, but other than that, they are perfect for daily usage.

They were more popular in 2020-2021.

OWALAS:

I have never owned an OWALA. However, I have plenty of friends who have one, and they absolutely love them. They don’t leak, they’re aesthetically pleasing, and they fit in the sides of bookbags.

For college students, they are amazing because they don’t have to carry them in their hands across campus to and from classes.

OWALAs are relatively newer to the trends and seem to be on the uprise when it comes to popularity.

STANLEYS:

Where do I even start with them? They are my absolute favorite brand of water bottle out there.

They have a wide variety of colors and sizes, ranging from the Stanley Go 8oz. to the Stanley Classic 2-Gallon Water Jug.

My personal favorite is the 40oz. tumbler.

It forces me to drink more water throughout the day and keeps my drink nice and chill for up to two days. I have a Stanley with me in every class and even when I’m studying and doing homework, just so I know I’m staying hydrated.

Some people might say I have an addiction.

Now, don’t judge, but I have 23 Stanleys.

Three of these are the 30oz. tumbler, and the other twenty are the 40oz tumbler.

No, I did not personally buy these. Some of them came from my senior nights for sports, birthdays, Christmases, and basically any other holiday.

I know some don’t like Stanleys because, up until recently, they would leak. However, they now have flip cups that, for the most part, prevent leakage.

So overall, I guess you could say I went through several different stages of cups… but if you can’t tell, Stanley’s are my absolute favorite.