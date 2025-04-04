This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter.

Walter was my first car. Although I got it a little over a year after getting my license, it was the first car that was solely mine. For my high school graduation gift, my grandparents said they would buy me my first car as I was going to college in the fall. They gave me a budget and I started looking. I searched around for different cars that would meet the standards of what I needed. My goal when finding a car was to find one that was not too big, easy to drive, and an SUV so I could easily take my items to and from school.

Randomly, one Saturday while browsing online I stumbled across, a white 2018 Jeep Renegade. After looking at multiple pictures of it online, I realized this was the car for me. It had a big backup camera, was compact enough that it would be easy for me to drive, and it had Apple CarPlay. After more research, I found out that the car was in Oswego, New York, which is about two hours from me. So, spur of the moment, me and my dad decided to go see this car.

After testing driving it, I realized right away this car was for me. When it came down to meeting my budget it was a little bit over what I was given. I then realized that if I wanted this car to be mine, I would have to use part of my own money to purchase it. I decided this car was for me and without hesitation, I decided to partly use my own money. This made my car feel more like my own. It was mine before, but taking part in purchasing the car made me feel prouder of my car.

Still, to this day almost two years later, this car is my favorite purchase. I have had to make minimal repairs to it over time but nothing too serious. My car for me is what holds memories. Good and bad memories that have all taken place in my car. First kisses, breakups and unforgettable carpool karaokes. All the countless drives that I have taken in this car to clear my mind with the best playlists in the background. Although some of these I wish I could forget, the common theme is that they all take place in my car. My car has become my safe place, where if I need to escape, I can go. And because of this, I will forever cherish Walter.