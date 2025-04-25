The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s take a look back for a moment on June 2019.

I was in my final days of freshman year of high school. Still so young, but so mature now.

My daily attire was a cute, summer outfit, scrunchie on my wrist, puka shell necklace on, and of course, my Hydro Flask water bottle in hand (covered completely in RedBubble stickers, of course).

At the time, I was what you would call your basic VSCO girl. But, I LOVED it!

School was finally over and it was time for summer. Excuse me, time for the best summer.

Everything was aesthetic and girly. TikTok was in its prime days and “quirky” sounds were trending.

So, I have made the executive decision that summer of 2025 will be the VSCO girl summer reboot.

This may sound silly and childish, but that was the last good summer in my opinion.

It was the summer before Covid-19 hit, so life still felt free.

Like I said, I was still young and a kid. Now that I’m 20, I wish I could go back and just do childish things with my friends again.

I will be dusting off my Hydro Flask and putting those scrunchies back on.

I will be making trampoline forts and friendship bracelets with my girls.

Unfortunately, the one thing I will not be doing is saying “sksksksksksk.” That needs no explanation.

But I think that you’re never too old to make fun, summer memories with your friends.

For college students, summer is a big time to work, but it can also be a time to just be a girl.

In a nutshell, VSCO girl summer was pink and orange, clout goggles, sand on the beach, and freckles.

The sunsets were prettier, the water was more blue, and the Vans were as white as can be.

Now, this is not to say that some of these things don’t still exist.

But as we get older, it feels like some of these quirks and hobbies have been brushed under the rug, which is understandable.

My fashion choices have obviously changed drastically since then, but the mentality still lingers.

I miss being able to go to my friend’s houses whenever I wanted.

I miss having no responsibilities other than coordinating outfits just to go to the mall and window shop.

I miss posting those two-second VSCO videos that were so cool and aesthetic.

So, if you see me spamming my VSCO account this summer with photos that look like they were taken 6 years ago, don’t be shocked!