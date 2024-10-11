The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Art is a way of communicating the things we can’t always use our words for.

If you were unaware, there is a photography exhibit currently up in the Quick Center at St. Bonaventure University; “the Hunger and Resilience Exhibit”.

Each photo is set up with headphones that you use to listen to a person’s story on their poverty and how they are pushing through it. I got the opportunity to go through this exhibit with my writing class this week for one of our assignments.

The second you walk into the room you can see their eyes of glass. So crystal clear, seeing right to their pains and your heart can’t help but shatter.

However, though my heart breaks for all these people shown in the exhibit and all the ones whose voices aren’t heard, I can’t help but find comfort in their eyes. They have the same eyes I have worn on many occasions.

Growing up, we never had much, but my mom did what she could for my brother and me. With my parents’ divorce when I was five, my mother was solely in charge of caring for us.

We struggled with money, and I can remember the nights when I would carry loose change to my mom because I just wanted to help out and ease her struggles.

She did her best to hide what was happening from my brother and me, but we were smart kids who would pick up on these types of things.

I saw those same eyes of glass on her, and all I wanted was to take them away. It’s always the worst when you see those eyes on the ones you love most. And when I saw her tears, and even now when I see them, I want nothing more than to make them go away.

Even when you’re too young to understand fully what is happening, you still see the pain it causes a person, and you understand that.

I think it’s important for everyone to take the time to go through exhibits like this. It’s important for everyone to hear these stories and take them in.

They are reminders of what we have. Even if we don’t have much, we must remind ourselves that someone else out there has less.

An exhibit like this also reminds me I’m not alone in the world. There is someone else out there struggling just like me and my family.

It’s a breath of fresh air hearing these stories and knowing there are people out there who want to share these stories with the world.

More voices like these need to be heard. I think everyone who has the ability should take a look at the “Hunger and Resilience Exhibit”, even if you only have time to listen to one story, you should. Find a photo that speaks to you, put the headphones on and just take it in.