Valentine’s, Galentine’s and More!

I clearly remember Valentine’s Day during elementary school years. I recall that each year, every student would get candy or a little gift for each student in the class. Then, everyone would distribute their gifts to the class. It made everyone feel loved and included.

Today, most people celebrate Valentine’s Day with their significant other or they simply don’t celebrate if they don’t have a significant other. If people celebrate loved ones on Valentine’s Day, the holiday would be even more meaningful.

Below are a few ideas to make that happen. Some for family, friends and significant others!

#1 Galentine’s

A classic group gathering for the girls. A simple gift-exchanging and hangout for everyone to enjoy! Enjoy with two gals or ten! Planning a Galentine’s in addition to other Valentine’s Day plans can be so engaging and memorable holiday. Everyone feels included and loved.

#2 Brunch

Going for brunch with the family is always a great time. Adding time for family on Valentine’s Day is considerate and is a glorious time to appreciate everyone you love in your life. Being far away from family can be hard enough; more moments to be with the people you love will always be rewarding.

#3 Flower Exchanging

Flower exchanging with some friends or loved ones is such a cute gesture. Distributing single roses to ones you love can mean more than you might think.

#4 Date(s)

A date, gifts/flowers and the act of a Valentine’s proposal is classic but so romantic. Restaurant or coffee dates are great, but at dates at home; DIY or crafting with your significant other is another level of romance. I personally enjoy dates at home, building Legos, baking and making forts together are all so memorable.

#5 at Home Crafts/Games

Time with friends or family doing at home crafts can be a ton of fun. Bracelet making, pizza heart making, custom cards are a few things to craft for each other. As well as Valentine’s Day themed games to go along with crafts can be a great addition to memories.

I hope these ideas could help anyone else who needs them. I for one will use a few of these! I am excited to incorporate everyone in my life during Valentine’s Day. Once I realized it would be nice to celebrate everyone on the day of love, it made a lot of sense.

Make sure to celebrate everyone you love, not just on Valentine’s Day but constantly.