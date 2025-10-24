Updated Everyday Makeup Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at SBU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Throughout this summer, I decided it was time for a change. I have essentially been doing the same everyday makeup routine since my senior year of high school. This is because I find that I struggle to cope with change. However, I knew that going into my junior year of college, it was time for something new. I found my way onto TikTok and found new products to try.

Step 1: Makeup Prep

I have never been much of a girl for prepping my skin for makeup. Not because I am against it, but in all honesty, I am just simply too lazy. But, after much research, I learned how important it is to prep your skin for makeup.

It honestly made me realize that part of the reason I struggle to like how my makeup looks could be caused by not properly prepping my skin. My first product I used in the Thayer’s Hydrating Milky Toner. This toner is perfect for my dry skin and helps to hydrate it before the application of makeup.

The next product I use is the Elf Thirst Burst Drops. These are a drugstore dupe for the well-known Glow Recipe Watermelon Dew Drops. I was skeptical about using these at first, but they have made my skin absolutely glow.

An add-on for this routine that I use in the summer is using Bronzing Drops. I typically use the Milani Liquid Bronzing Drops, mostly due to the fact that I am too cheap to buy the Drunk Elephant ones from Sephora. Now I have a love-hate relationship with these because I think they make me look like the tin man half the time. However, it is necessary for me in the summertime due to the fact that my face tends not to match the color of my body.

Step 2: Base Makeup

I tend to only wear foundation when I am going places where I need to look fully presentable. That is not every single day, but when I do, I find that the L’Oréal True Match foundation is my favorite. It does not look cakey on my skin and is very buildable depending on how much coverage I need.

For concealer, I typically will use two different ones. The concealer that I use under my eyes is the Neutrogena Healthy Skin Concealer. This is an incredible dupe for the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer. The second concealer that I use is to cover blemishes on my face. This is the Hydrating Elf Camo Concealer. This is perfect as it hydrates my skin while also giving me coverage and not emphasizing texture.

After this, I go into my cream products. The first product I use is the Morphe Sudden Heat Creamy Bronzer Stick. My reality through makeup my entire life is that I have not prioritized bronzer at all. I look back at pictures from freshman year of college where I look ghostly in pictures because I had no bronzer on my face to warm it up.

The last year or so I have made this a priority. This product is a cream stick product where it is easy to use and blend out. As well it is easy to take on the go because of how small and compact it is. Now blush is the most important product for me. I have recently discovered blush tints, and they have been an absolute game changer for me. They are so long lasting and bring color to my face. I discovered that Elf makes a great blush tint which is a dupe for the Benefit one. I no joke own it in basically every color.

Step 3: Eyes

A fun fact about me is that I am essentially always wearing eyelash extensions. Because of this, I do not feel a need to put emphasis on wearing eyeshadow or anything like that. However, if I want to emphasize my eyes, I will tight-line my water line with black eyeliner. I think this helps create a more dramatic effect on my eyes. I have no particular brand for this; any drugstore brand should work.

Because I have eyelash extensions, I have no need to put mascara on my top lashes. But I do add it on the bottom lashes with the Maybelline Falsies Lash Lift Mascara. This does wonders. I also try to buy it in the waterproof kind just in case.

When it comes to eyebrows, I have found myself struggling in the past. Another fun fact about me is that I dye my hair black. I am naturally a brunette. Because of this, my eyebrows do not match my hair color. This means that I typically will go a little darker in my brow tint than my actual eyebrow color but not completely to black. I have found that NYX has a good brow gel called The Brow Glue. It helps tame my eyebrow hairs while giving them a tint as well.

Lastly, I will add a little bit of highlighter to the inner corner of my eye. I think this helps to add a glow to my eyes while giving them some definition. I have discovered that I love the Rare Beauty powder highlighter. It is in the shade enlighten which is perfect for my pale complexion. As I am so fair that I find it difficult to find highlighters for my skin tone, so this has been a big win for me.

Step 4: Finishing TOuches

One crucial thing that I have learned is that you must go over anything you have done in cream with a powder version. This is very important when it comes to your makeup lasting throughout the day. I have found that for powder blush and bronzer, the L’Oréal Infallible line is incredible. They are very pigmented and long-lasting.

For highlighter, I will go over the high points of my face with the same Rare Beauty highlighter. And lastly, for lips, I use a combination of CoverGirl Outlast Lip stain, Elf Blush Tint, and Aquaphor. This way, my lips will last, and I am moisturizing them. And for finishing spray, I use my holy grail, L’Oréal Infallible 3 Second Setting Mist. This is essentially hair spray for your face and does wonders if you need long lasting makeup.

Makeup is something that has taken me many years to find what works for my skin. I try to remain mainly with drugstore products due to being on a college girl’s budget. This routine is what I have found looks good on my skin and lasts. The fun part about makeup, though, is that everyone gets to like different products depending on what works for them. That is the coolest part.