Unsolicited Jewelry Tour

I have been wearing the same jewelry every day for a decent while now, so here’s a list of all of my daily pieces and their stories, even though you didn’t ask.

My Necklaces I have two necklaces that I never take off, regardless of the occasion. The first is my “444” necklace, which is for my grandfather. His favorite number was 4, and even though I don’t pay much mind to angel numbers, whenever I see the number, I can’t help but think of him. It’s a gentle reminder, close to my heart. The second is my name necklace. I recently replaced my old, beaten “Cecelia” necklace with a new one I got for Christmas from Etsy. Both have always been one of my favorite necklaces I own. I don’t know why I love to wear my name so much, but it’s a constant for me. Plus, if I ever forget my name, all I have to do is look down! My Earrings I am loyal to the same two pairs of earrings in a way that might actually be concerning. They’re simple gold hoops from Amazon that sit in both of my lobe piercings and never leave. I shower in them, sleep in them, go day-to-day in them, and only notice when they’re missing — which might be the point. They’re simple, easy, and unremarkable in my favorite way. My Bracelets I should probably own stock in E. Newton, to be honest. I wear seven of her bracelets on a daily basis. Do you know that trend that is like “E. Newton, E. Newton, E. Newton” and it just keeps going? Yeah — that’s me. My left hand houses a simple, three-piece gold set, and my right hand is reserved for all of my colorful ones. My favorite bracelet, though, was a gift from my mom for Christmas a few years ago. It’s one of those wax corded bracelets, with a gold bar that is engraved with the words “remember who the f*uck you are” on it.

I still wear jewelry from places like Shein or Lovisa, but they don’t last long enough for me to wear them daily. I buy them for the trends and fun moments, but they don’t stick around. My motto is: if I can’t sleep in it, it’s not permanent.

At the end of the day, my everyday pieces feel like they’re an extension of me. It’s my way of feeling put together, even when I’m in sweats and a hoodie.